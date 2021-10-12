New Mack Ultra Service Agreement is now standard on Mack LR Electric models

The new Mack Ultra Service Agreement will come standard with the Mack® LR Electric refuse model

Mack Trucks announced today that its new Mack Ultra Service Agreement will come standard with the Mack® LR Electric refuse model, helping further support customers beginning their journey into owning battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement gives Mack LR Electric customers a unique uptime package tailored specifically for the technical needs of BEVs. It includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack’s connected uptime services in one package that can be included with monthly truck payments.

The LR Electric and its batteries will be supported by Mack GuardDog® Connect, Mack’s integrated telematics solution that helps customers achieve peak operating conditions and maximize uptime. The connected service monitors battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

When a critical fault code is detected, Mack GuardDog Connect proactively contacts our 24/7 Mack OneCall™ agents at the Mack Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. OneCall agents support Mack customers by coordinating repairs and service with the Mack dealer network during planned and unplanned service events.

“Through this new offering, Mack alleviates the uncertainties surrounding new technologies, allowing customers to deploy BEVs with confidence for refuse and recycling applications with the industry leading Mack LR platform,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Customers can feel secure knowing Mack, Mack Financial Services (MFS) and our extensive North American service network are equipped, aligned and ready to support the transition to electromobility with the Mack LR Electric.”

The comprehensive service solution combines Mack’s industry-leading uptime services and financing and insurance solutions from MFS for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Bundling the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, at 0% interest through MFS, with Mack’s uptime and connectivity solutions gives Mack customers peace of mind and reduces financial strain by including costs with monthly truck payments.

“Integrating a financing solution with the LR Electric and additional financing options through MFS for charging stations covers the ownership experience, providing an easy path for customers and dealers to accelerate the adoption of BEVs into their operations,” said Stephen Yonce, vice president of Mack Financial Services.

As part of the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, MFS is offering flexible and competitive financing and leasing options for the Mack LR Electric model. MFS also provides access to insurance solutions in select U.S. markets through third-party licensed agents. MFS is extending special financing options to authorized Mack dealers, including floorplan for stock or pre-sold units, along with financing solutions for on-site charging stations as they support the electromobility ecosystem.

The Mack LR Electric features twin electric motors offering 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque available from zero RPM. The vehicle is offered with a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE™ suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Four NMC (Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, provide vehicle propulsion and power for all onboard accessories, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system accounts for the refuse truck’s increasing load throughout the day and helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day.

Identified by a copper-colored Bulldog hood ornament to signify the integrated fully electric drivetrain, the LR Electric helps Mack customers reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while providing a significantly quieter operating experience. The Mack LR Electric enters production later this year at Mack Trucks’ Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

It may be fitted with equipment bodies from a number of manufacturers, allowing the truck to be tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Customers will be able to choose from the same driver/passenger side driving configurations, seating choices and door options offered on the diesel-powered LR model.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks