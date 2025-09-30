New Lytx+ with Geotab integration: A video-powered all-in-one fleet safety solution launches to improve and streamline operations

Unified technology solution combines the strength and experience of two market leaders into one seamless experience

Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, announced the general availability of Lytx+™ with Geotab, a solution that integrates Lytx’s industry-leading video safety technology and Geotab’s award-winning telematics into one seamless platform, streamlining fleet management with unmatched ease, flexibility, and scalability. Additionally, for customers in need of an asset tracking solution, Lytx+ with Geotab is now offering the Geotab GO Anywhere™ device, which is designed to monitor the location of powered and non-powered assets — such as trailers, containers, tools, and equipment — within the Lytx+ with Geotab all-in-one fleet platform.

Available now for fleets in the U.S. and Canada, the first Lytx+ offering, Lytx+ with Geotab, helps redefine operational efficiency and safety for fleets. The video-powered unified solution offers fleets one contract, one installation, one user interface, one bill, and one driver app—eliminating complexity and empowering businesses to focus on what matters most: safety, efficiency, simplicity, and cost savings.

“Lytx+ with Geotab is setting a new industry standard for all-in-one fleet management,” said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. “With a combined 50 plus years of expertise in data-driven insights, Lytx and Geotab have developed a future-proof platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern fleets.”

Customer success

“After a thorough evaluation of seven driver camera providers, we conducted proof-of-concept trials with three finalists on a subset of our fleet,” stated Timothy Martinez, Executive Vice President of Operations at LandCare. “Following careful consideration of factors, including event detection accuracy, user interface experience, reporting capabilities, and training resources, LandCare selected Lytx as the solution best suited to our safety needs. The decision was further supported by the Lytx+ integration with Geotab GO9, providing telematics data for both conventional and electric vehicles.”

Revolutionizing fleet management

The Lytx+ with Geotab integration delivers comprehensive capabilities, including:

Best-in-class video safety with real-time driver behavior monitoring, incident detection, and risk management.

Advanced telematics features such as fuel management, vehicle diagnostics, route optimization, and regulatory compliance (including U.S. ELD and IFTA).

On-demand video retrieval and up to 400 hours of continuous footage for accelerated claims processing and service verification.

Market-leading vehicle compatibility, supporting over 9,000 vehicle years, makes, and models — including more than 300 electric vehicles (EVs).

Comprehensive EV support with suitability assessments, battery health reporting, and sustainability metrics.

Fully synchronized, customizable data and reporting for complete operational visibility.

Zero compromises

Unlike other providers, the Lytx+ with Geotab integration eliminates the need to choose between superior video safety and robust telematics. Fleets gain access to:

The most event detection in-cab alerts to help drivers self-correct in real time.

A single, intuitive driver app for all safety and compliance activities.

Fully configurable platform settings to serve unique business needs.

AI precision reinforced by human review — expanding risk detection and accuracy.

A unified data platform that grows alongside your fleet, integrating seamlessly with essential business tools.

Enterprise-grade white glove service and consulting from industry experts.

Asset tracking with Geotab GO Anywhere device

Available to Lytx+ fleets now, Geotab GO Anywhere is a rugged, battery-powered asset tracker designed to safeguard business-critical assets, including trailers, containers, tools, and equipment. The new asset tracker is fully integrated into the Lytx+ with Geotab platform, enabling organizations to monitor both powered and non-powered assets seamlessly alongside their vehicles. Engineered for real-world conditions, the tracker boasts an IP68/IP69K-rated enclosure to withstand dust, water, high-pressure sprays, vibration, and extreme temperatures. Its compact, tamper-resistant design delivers peace of mind, whether assets are on the move, on-site, or off-grid.

Availability

Available now for fleets across North America (U.S. and Canada), the Lytx+ with Geotab all-in-one solution, featuring Geotab GO Anywhere, is ready to scale, adapt, and deliver value for fleets of all sizes — including those transitioning to EVs.

SOURCE: Lytx+