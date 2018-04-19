New, longer range electric Nissan e-NV200 Van to star at CV show

The new 100% electric Nissan e-NV200 40kWh will make its UK debut at the CV Show in Birmingham as Nissan showcases the strength and depth of its light commercials range.

Incorporating a new 40kWh battery that delivers a 60% increase in range without any loss of payload or cargo capacity, the new e-NV200 will strengthen Nissan’s position as the undisputed market leader in the pure EV van sector.

Arriving at Nissan’s nationwide network of specialist business centres this summer, the model’s zero emissions performance means it continues to qualify for the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant and exemption from both road tax and the London Congestion Charge.

With access to a rapidly expanding network of more than 13,000 charging points nationwide, low SMR costs and compelling TCO, the new model’s arrival is perfectly timed for businesses looking to capitalise on the benefits of pure EV.

In addition, Nissan will also showcase other models from its line-up – one of the broadest and most versatile available – including the NV200 crew van, NV300 combi, NV400 panel van and NT400 tipper.

All Nissan LCVs, of course, come with the brand’s market leading five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance package as standard.

Members of Nissan’s dedicated fleet team will be on hand throughout the show to assist visitors and a number of tickets for next season’s UEFA Champions League will also be up for grabs.

Iker Lazzari, Fleet Director at Nissan Motor (GB), said: “Nissan’s fleet and LCV teams have been completely reinvented in the past year and we are really excited to be back at the CV Show to show the industry what we have on offer.

“We live by the statement ‘Nissan Fleet Means Business’ and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to show exactly what we mean by that.”

Pricing and specs for the new e-NV200 40kWh will be announced at the CV Show on 24th April.

