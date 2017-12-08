New limited edition Mazda MX-5 Z-sport on sale from 1st March 2018

Mazda will bring a burst of colour to the MX-5 range next spring with the launch of the new Z-Sport special edition. On sale from the 1st March, this exclusive model will stand-out thanks to its deep cherry red fabric hood, 17-inch black BBS wheels, and free-of-charge Machine Grey Metallic paint.

Inside, the stand-out feel continues with Sand Leather seats, plus Z-Sport floor mats and scuff plates. While to further highlight its uniqueness, each car comes with an individually numbered Z-Sport plaque on the dash. Exclusive to the UK and limited to just 300 cars, thanks to being based on the 2.0-litre 160ps Sport Nav, the £25,595 Z-Sport features a limited slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace to ensure it has the dynamic excellence to match its sporty exterior looks.

With the distinctive look you’d expect of an MX-5 special model, the Z-Sport continues the trend of offering sports car customers a striking and exclusive car at an affordable price. The second MX-5 to wear the Z-Sport badge, the latest car revisits a name last used on the third-generation MX-5 in 2007. A 2.0-litre model with 17-inch BBS wheels, Stone Leather seats and Radiant Ebony Mica paint, the last Z-Sport’s cabin featured brushed aluminium dash inserts, alloy pedals and coordinated stitching on the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. With just 400 examples sold, the 2007 Z-Sport shared the exclusivity of next year’s new Z-Sport MX-5.

Representing the first chance to buy a current-generation MX-5 convertible with an alternatively coloured fabric roof, the Z-Sport provides customers with exterior differentiation through its unique colour hood. Commenting on the launch of the new MX-5 Z-Sport, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said, “the MX-5’s new cherry coloured roof was shown for the first time in public at the recent Tokyo Motor Show where it received a very positive reception. I’m delighted that we can bring it to UK MX-5 buyers as part of the exciting Z-Sport limited edition model.”

Adding, “We’ve had a long tradition of producing distinctive limited edition MX-5s that allow customers to drive a sports car with stand-out looks and enhanced equipment, and the new Z-Sport is one of the best yet. The stunning combination of the cherry red roof and Machine Grey Metallic paint make this one of the most exclusive looking MX-5s we’ve ever offered and I’m sure it will be a very popular choice when it arrives in dealerships next March.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.