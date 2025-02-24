New legislation on theft devices marks important step in vehicle security evolution, says Thatcham Research

The UK's leading automotive risk intelligence organisation, Thatcham Research, welcomes the government's new Crime and Policing Bill targeting electronic devices used in vehicle theft, while emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal operations

The legislation, which will make possession of signal jammers and relay devices an arrestable offense, represents a crucial development in addressing the rising tide of technologically-enabled vehicle crime. Thatcham Research’s specialist security team has worked with the Home Office to shape vehicle theft legislation, ensuring it effectively targets criminal tools while protecting legitimate automotive industry devices.

Richard Billyeald, Chief Research and Operations Officer at Thatcham Research, who collaborated with the Home Office on the Bill, said: “This legislation addresses a critical vulnerability in the current vehicle security framework. By criminalising the possession and sale of these devices, we’re raising the stakes for criminals while protecting the legitimate automotive sector. However, vehicle security requires a multi-faceted approach of which device regulation is a part.”

Thatcham Research’s latest security assessments reveal that organised criminal gangs have shifted their tactics, moving away from opportunistic theft toward sophisticated operations that exploit technological vulnerabilities. This evolution in criminal methodology has contributed to the insurance industry facing record claim payouts, with the latest insurance industry data[1] showing motor insurance claims totalled a record £11.7 billion in 2024, and the average vehicle theft claim reaching £11,200 in the final quarter of 2024.

“Vehicle manufacturers have made significant strides in improving security over the past three decades, effectively shifting vehicle crime from low-level criminals to organised gangs,” Billyeald continued. “Our focus is now on disrupting theft pathways and devaluing stolen assets through technological innovation and cross-industry collaboration.”

Thatcham Research’s ongoing work with vehicle manufacturers has already led to enhanced security measures, including improved shielding against relay attacks and the integration of ultra-wide-band communication platforms. Vehicle manufacturers continue to develop advanced factory-fitted security systems for future models, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to addressing these challenges.

Thatcham Research highlights that while the new legislation is positive, the organisation continues to collaborate with vehicle manufacturers and the police to address vulnerabilities, which forms only part of a broader strategy. Other elements include the development of remote inhibit systems, measures to prevent the transfer of stolen parts between vehicles, and continued collaboration between insurers, manufacturers, and law enforcement to identify and address emerging security threats.

SOURCE: Thatcham Research