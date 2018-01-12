New leadership for ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors

Joachim Drees, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, has been elected to chair the Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) for 2018.

ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board elects a new Chairman for a yearly term. Mr Drees takes over the role from Preston Feight, President of DAF Trucks.

After this election, Drees stated: “Our priorities for the year ahead include further reducing CO2 emissions from road transport and continuing our commitment to safety improvements – as well as harnessing the potential of connected and automated driving to contribute to both these goals.”

2018 will be a landmark year for Europe’s commercial vehicle industry, with important pieces of legislation in the pipeline. These include a proposal for the introduction of standards for CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and the revision of the General Safety Regulation.

Another focus area for ACEA this year will be to continue its pioneering work in the field of truck platooning – the linking of two or more trucks in convoy, using connectivity technology and automated driving support systems – with a view to making platoons with trucks of different brands a reality in the near future.

