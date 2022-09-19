New lead investor for BWI Group

BWI Group announced today that a team of private equity investors led by Zhang Jia Kou Financial Holding Group (ZJKFH) has signed an agreement to acquire the majority ownership shares in BWI Group (BWI) currently held by Shougang Group. ZJKFH, brings a long-term vision to invest and grow the global BWI business

BWI Group announced today that a team of private equity investors led by Zhang Jia Kou Financial Holding Group (ZJKFH) has signed an agreement to acquire the majority ownership shares in BWI Group (BWI) currently held by Shougang Group. ZJKFH, brings a long-term vision to invest and grow the global BWI business.

As the lead investor, ZJKFH will cooperate with other investors to provide the benefit of their financial strength and diversified industrial portfolio to BWI. The new shareholders will operate the business with a team of experienced automotive executives led by Mr. George Chang, who is named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chang and his experienced global leadership team will focus on several business objectives including improving top line revenue growth and driving manufacturing excellence.

The change is one of ownership structure only and will not affect the day to day operations.

SOURCE: BWI Group