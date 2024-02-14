New Lancia Ypsilon unveiled today

Today, with the presentation of the New Lancia Ypsilon, the new era of Lancia begins

“With New Lancia Ypsilon, the first car of the new era of the brand, we are relaunching, starting again from Italy. Its design is inspired by the brand glorious past, now reinterpreted in a modern way. The model represents the ultimate expression of onboard comfort and design, featured by category-leading technology and connectivity yet always simple and intuitive, in perfect Lancia style. This result was also achieved thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, that together with our Centro Stile in Turin designed a true living room, inspired by the welcoming Italian homes” stated Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

NEW LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA

NEW LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA – available in Italy in 1906 certified and numbered units as a tribute to the year Lancia was founded – cements the bond between two outstanding brands in their respective sectors: automotive and interior design. It represents the next steps in a journey that began with the interiors of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car: the two brands are linked by shared values such as a vocation for research and innovation, respect for their past and tradition, as well as attention to environmental issues.

Combining tradition and innovation in line with the brand’s pure and radical design language, New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA is the first car inspired by the world of Italian furnishings. It epitomizes design, comfort, and onboard well-being.

The model reflects the utmost attention to every stylistic detail, from the selection of the materials to the choice of colors: blue is used as the iconic hue of Lancia tradition, appearing both inside the car and out.

A soft blue velvet in 100% recycled yarn envelops the seats with “cannelloni” pattern and double stitching, with the same color echoed in the accents on the door panels and dashboard creating an elegant and coordinated interior space.

Lancia blue also features in the model’s unique, elegant, and contemporary bodywork: it blends in with the black of the alloy wheels and their dark dressing, resulting in a refined and uniform visual impact, with no chrome plating.

Another of the greatest hallmarks of the New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA is the Cassina multifunctional “tavolino”, a new design element made of bio-based plastic that emphasizes the brand’s manufacturing experience. It is the first “tavolino” seen inside a car, used by Lancia to create a welcoming and hospitable space in line with its historical values. The passenger compartment therefore becomes an authentic ‘living room,’ to guarantee the comfort typical of Italian homes: a harmonious and elegant space.

The Italian spirit, comfort and reinterpretation of tradition are among the values that have guided the two brands in this journey of collaboration, where reinterpretation of tradition means redesigning the Lancia tradition using innovative recycled and recyclable materials, as in the main components in the recreation of a ‘living room.’ One example is the new use of a historic and iconic material such as “Panno” Lancia, now given a new identity through a contemporary material: velvet, used in the seats and their backrests with a “cannelloni” pattern. The rest of the structure is made of recycled PVC. Electric, massaging, and heated seats make them veritable armchairs to maximize in-car well-being, also ensured by the great acoustic comfort.

Powered by a 100% electric motor, the model offers a range of up to 403* km in the WLTP combined cycle, with fast charging to increase the car’s battery level from 20 to 80% in just 24 minutes, or enough for 100 km in 10 minutes. The New Lancia Ypsilon is supported by Free2move Charge, a complete and integrated 360° ecosystem that aims to provide uninterrupted car charging and energy management, to fulfill all customer requirements at home or on the road.

The New Lancia Ypsilon reinterprets with a modern twist the historic front grille, now revisited using three rays of light. It also highlights the Lancia lettering on all future models, the iconic round LED taillights – inspired by the legendary Lancia Stratos, the innovative S.A.L.A. (Sound Air Light Augmentation) infotainment system, a pillar of Lancia’s effortless technology, together with Level 2 autonomous driving, to travel out of town more safely and with a simplified in-car experience.

The New Lancia Ypsilon is a smart city car. The parking assistance system makes the car easier to drive and maneuver in the city, courtesy of cameras and front and rear sensors that facilitate parking. The two 10.25” screens (instrument cluster and digital radio) clearly display driver information and can be customized in terms of both layout and colors. The tech specs are completed by the keyless entry and start system and, for those who can’t tear themselves away from their personal device, a wireless phone charger and Bluetooth Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The New Lancia Ypsilon represents the first step in the Renaissance of the brand, whose clear and ambitious electrification strategy is proceeding in line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan.

Lancia and Cassina, Two Outstanding Italian Brands

The new Lancia Ypsilon is the first car of the brand’s new era and perfectly embodies Lancia’s new approach and new modus operandi.

The partnership between Lancia and Cassina takes the form of the New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA, whereby both brands – outstanding in their respective fields – continue the journey they embarked on with the interiors of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car.

Combining tradition and innovation in line with the brand’s pure and radical design language, New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA epitomizes design, comfort, and onboard well-being, made possible by the collaboration with Cassina – an outstanding Italian brand in the field of high-end furnishings, reflected in the attention to the stylistic details and the choice of materials and colors.

The shared journey between Lancia and Cassina is inspired by “The Cassina Perspective”, i.e. the company vision of combining the most innovative products with icons of modernity to create welcoming environments, according to a unique code of excellence in design.

The symbol of this collaboration and the hallmark of the New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA is the Cassina multifunctional “tavolino”, a new design element that underlines the brand’s manufacturing experience. It is the first “tavolino” seen inside a car, used by Lancia to create a hospitable and welcoming space in line with its historical values. The “tavolino”, made of bio-based plastic with saddle-leather upholstery, epitomizes craftsmanship.

The multifunctional “tavolino” table also makes the car’s passenger compartment an authentic ‘living room,’ to guarantee the comfort typical of Italian homes: a space to be experienced in a harmonious and elegant synthesis.

The values that have guided the two brands in this journey are the Italian spirit, a taste for the iconic, innovation, research, and respect for tradition, as well as attention to environmental issues. Respect for tradition means redesigning Lancia tradition using innovative recycled and recyclable materials, as in the main components in the recreation of a ‘living room,’ produced according to processes aiming towards greater sustainability. One example is the new use of a historic and iconic material such as Lancia cloth, now given a new identity through a contemporary material: the seats and backrests feature a ribbed weave and double-stitched velvet in 100% recycled yarn, a historically iconic color for both Lancia and Cassina, with the rest of the seat structure in recycled PVC. The same blue is also echoed in the dashboard and in accents on the door panels and dashboard, creating an elegant and coordinated interior.

New Design Language for the Bodywork

The new Lancia Ypsilon is the first production car to apply Lancia Pu+Ra Design (the name a combination of ‘pure’ and ‘radical’), the one-of-a-kind Lancia design language destined to last over time. Emphasizing the combination of tradition and innovation, the model brings the brand into the new era using vocabulary untypical for the automotive industry: the volumes are created by superimposing successive layers, adding and intersecting basic and iconic shapes. The bodywork features the soft, elegant pure, and sensual shapes of the Aurelia and Flaminia, combined with the most modern expressions of radicalism inspired by the brand’s sporting history, embodied by the renowned Stratos and Delta, and by the language of architecture, furnishings, and fashion.

The reference to the brand’s most brutal soul emerges clearly in the car’s rear, which features the greatest lighting system in the segment in terms of technology and extent. New Lancia Ypsilon includes iconic round full-LED headlights, recalling the unforgettable Lancia Stratos, a legendary model in the world of rallying. The two headlights now contain a new design element, the letter Y, an extreme symbolic synthesis arranged horizontally within the circumferences, framing the new Lancia lettering. The Y is made with a brushed stainless-steel finish, marked out by the original font inspired by one of the outstanding Italian industries most closely linked to the brand’s history, fashion, the hallmark of the brand’s future to increase its appeal and constant contemporaneity.

An ideal conversation between purity and radicalism, also emphasized by the Ypsilon lettering that appears on the rear, the ‘handwritten’ characters are inspired by iconic and historic Lancia cars that symbolized purity, such as the Fulvia, Flavia and Flaminia.

The new lettering also features on the glossy black front, inspired by the Lancia Beta Montecarlo. The Lancia inscription stands out above a modern reinterpretation of the historic grille, the ‘chalice’, taken forward into the future by the futuristic three rays of LED light that make it iconic, memorable, and recognizable from afar, both day and night. This double signature of ‘chalice lettering’ is due to appear on the front of all three of the brand’s new models: a ‘chalice of light’ that virtually embraces the brand name and clearly marks Lancia’s new identity as it enters the electric era.

Another feature is the refinement of the new logo, a Progressive Classic element marking the brand’s entry into electric mobility, reworking all the hallmarks of the historic brand – the steering wheel, flag, shield, lance, and inscription – in a reinterpretation with a modern twist to drive them ahead into the future. All these constituent elements of the brand symbolize Lancia’s nobility and heritage, simplified in terms of lines and shapes, and positioned in a new balance that expresses innovation, premium positioning, and the Italian spirit, with a touch of eclecticism added by the asymmetrical lance.

Effortless Technology for a Best-in-Class City Car

The New Lancia Ypsilon is a smart city car that stands out in the urban environment for its ease of driving, handling, and series of best-in-class features. Indeed, the New Lancia Ypsilon embodies the brand’s vision in terms of technology and infotainment. Lancia technology is user-friendly, effortless, and intuitive, to facilitate the customer in-car experience, welcoming them in and making them “feel at home”, wherever they are.

The pillar of this concept is S.A.L.A., a virtual and intelligent interface that includes the essential parameters to create a comfortable driving experience, in perfect Lancia style. In Italian, SALA means ‘living room’, but in this case it stands for Sound Air Light Augmentation, an infotainment system that brings together the audio, climate control and lighting functions. The driver and passengers can therefore adjust the interior environment at the mere touch of a button.

The car’s audio system was specially created by a Lancia sound designer. The air conditioning system is fitted with a high-efficiency filter that can remove up to 99% of harmful particles, for a healthier and more comfortable passenger compartment. The in-car lighting can be fully customized by merely tapping the display, to create an exclusive atmosphere in combination with the ambient lighting function.

The S.A.L.A. system means the New Lancia Ypsilon ‘living room’ can adapt to the mood at the time, immediately changing the music, air, and light inside the passenger compartment.

And the ‘living room’ is also expressed through other in-car components, such as the adjustable, massaging, and heated electric seats, turned into veritable armchairs with a ribbed weave, with the seat and backrests in blue velvet in 100% recycled yarn. All this is made even more engaging by the great acoustic comfort of the passenger compartment, to maximize in-car well-being.

The experience aboard the New Lancia Ypsilon is made even more relaxing by its wide range of equipment. The standout features are the keyless entry and start system and parking assist, the best standard spec in the segment, consisting of cameras with a 180° view and front and rear sensors to facilitate maneuvers and a dual screen, the largest display in the category with a total diagonal of 20.5”, and a 10.25” digital instrument panel/radio that can be customized in terms of both layout and colors.

S.A.L.A. also comes with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, a wireless phone charger, and three USB-C ports, for those who can’t tear themselves away from their personal device. The infotainment system is complemented by S.A.L.A. HUB, the virtual assistant that improves the connection between car and driver, emphasizing the high-tech nature of the car. Finally, to complete the driving experience, the New Lancia Ypsilon is the only model in the segment with Level 2 Autonomous Driving as standard, to travel out of town in greater safety and to simplify the driving experience, so Lancia customers can fully enjoy the in-car environment. Level 2 Autonomous Driving automatically adjusts cruising speed and trajectory, using Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering. Level 2 Autonomous Driving, which can be activated between 30 and 150 km/h, includes Traffic Jam Assist with Stop&Go function, to restart the car automatically when stuck in traffic, for a more comfortable drive.

New Lancia Ypsilon: First Car of the Brand’s New Era

In its full-electric version, the New Lancia Ypsilon is the brand’s first 100% electric car. The model represents entry into the era of electric mobility, embodying its vision in terms of range, charging time and efficiency for market-leading performance.

With a 156-hp/115-kW power unit and a 51-kWh battery, making it best-in-class in the premium hatchback B-segment, the New Ypsilon boasts a range of up to 403* km in the WLTP combined cycle, with fast charging in 24 minutes (from 20% to 80%) or enough for 100 km in 10 minutes. The car’s fuel consumption stands between 14.3 and 14.6 kWh per 100 km.

Lancia’s clear and ambitious electrification strategy includes the launch of three new models, one every other year. New Lancia Ypsilon is launching in the BEV version, powered by a full-electric powertrain. In line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan, from 2026 Lancia will only be launching 100% electric models.

Easy Charging Anytime, Anywhere, Courtesy of Free2move Charge

New Lancia Ypsilon is supported by Free2move Charge, a complete and integrated 360° ecosystem for tailor-made charging and energy management, accessible to all Lancia customers.

Lancia’s competitive solutions simplify the charging process at home and on the road, for the best experience aboard an electric vehicle.

Free2move Charge Home provides private customers with support for the installation, financing, and warranty of home charging systems, as well as other energy-related hardware and services.

Free2move Charge Go guarantees access anyplace, anytime to the broadest and best maintained network of public charging points.

This modular structure enables Free2move Charge’s promise of e-ABC, “easy to Always Be Charged” to take shape. Keeping fully charged at all times is easy thanks to an integrated system of hardware, software, and charging services that meet all the needs of EV customers, anyplace and anytime.

The system is also structured to understand user needs and optimize overall energy management, resulting in a lower total cost of use and maximizing environmental benefits.

Free2move Charge therefore contributes to achieving the goals set out in the Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan, including 100% battery electric vehicles in Europe by 2030.

New Lancia Ypsilon: Style and Innovation for a New Audience

New Lancia Ypsilon, the entire Stellantis Group’s first hatchback in the premium B-segment, demonstrates the centrality of customer comfort in its even more spacious passenger compartment: the car is longer, wider, and fitted with 17” alloy wheels, larger than the previous Ypsilon’s. All these specifications give the car an elegant and futuristic connotation.

The model has been revolutionized compared to how it used to be, reflecting the characteristics of the target audience it is designed for: New Lancia Ypsilon’s intended customers are younger, in an age range between 40 and 45. Their profile is also oriented towards style and technological innovation, attention to environmental issues, and sensitivity to the latest trends. The car thus becomes an expression of the target customers themselves, a nifty projection of the urban and active lifestyle they adopt.

NEW LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA: a Comprehensive, Reassuring Offer

The exclusive New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA version will be available with a financial offer in collaboration with Stellantis Financial Services: a down payment of €9,800 including a government eco-incentive to trade in a vehicle up to EU4; monthly installments of €200 for 35 months that include the “Easy Wallbox” home charging solution, made possible by the support services provided by Free2Move Charge; and a 3-year/30,000-km warranty. Nominal annual interest rate 4.99%, APR 6.76%. Financing valid for three years, after which customers can optionally keep the car by paying the remainder of €22,854 or can alternatively return or replace the car at the end of the contractual period. Offer valid until February 29, 2024.

The new communications campaign

The communications campaign tells the story of the New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA in terms of Italian style, onboard comfort, simple and intuitive technology, and design cues, comparable to those found in a magnificent Italian home. The narrative plays out in a long-distance phone conversation between Milan, where the lead actor travels through the streets of the city center aboard the silent electric car, and the home of the leading actress on the shores of a stunning Italian lake.

The man describes an elegant, bright environment, featuring Italian designer furniture with a very high level of technological content, suggesting he is referring to his own home. Meanwhile, the woman moves around in a sophisticated, Cassina-furnished environment, overlooking a beautiful Italian landscape.

Visually, the two main roles are accompanied by an alternation of iconic images of typical Italian landscapes, with a gradual focus on the car’s details, revealed bit by bit.

The ambiguity is only clarified in the finale, when the lead actor arrives at the woman’s home, only to find that she has gone out. Actually, she has left the villa in the New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA, and says she is “at his place.”

Available in digital, print, and display formats, the communications campaign was conceived by the creative agency 777, led by director Martin Werner, for the Movie Magic production house.

Media planning is handled by Starcom, with social media dealt with by Publicis Sapient.

New Corporate Identity for a Revamped Dealer Network in Italy

Italy has always been Lancia’s stomping ground and the brand wants to relaunch right here, with a new and dedicated distribution network. The number of dealers has been reduced from 230 to 160, 100 of which have already been fully renovated. The remainder will be finished in the first few months of this year, for the launch of the New Lancia Ypsilon.

Lancia showrooms feature the new Corporate Identity, reflecting the four pillars underpinning Lancia’s strategic plan: quality, electrification, sustainability, and an innovative sales model.

The new stores become veritable boutiques, featuring a clear and harmonious architectural language and an elegant Italian marble signpost as their main identifiers.

The same sophisticated style can also be found inside the showrooms, where all the furnishings are the result of a meticulous process of selection, serving as proof of Lancia’s attention to detail and offering an authentic feeling of great elegance and a warm welcome, typical of the living room in an Italian home. The use of prestigious materials and the alternation of light and shade are enhanced by the presence of Cassina furnishings.

Every Lancia dealer ready with the new Corporate Identity is now known as “Casa Lancia”: as in every Italian home, everything is ready to welcome customers in and offer them an experience of beauty, design, and the Italian spirit. These new dedicated Lancia spaces will make it possible to enjoy a new, increasingly exclusive purchase experience. The aim is to welcome customers in, with the warmth and hospitality of an Italian premium brand.

As in an elegant Italian home, users are welcomed into a dedicated reception area known as SALA, the heart of the Lancia showroom where they can find one of the brand’s experts at their service. Surrounded by carefully selected Cassina furnishings, customers can discover the world of Lancia and configure the car they prefer, with the assistance of a dedicated Lancia expert.

The distinctive welcome and care provided by the revamped Lancia sales force is the result of a process of progressive union and loyalty of the Lancia community, based on four principles: attention to detail, the ability to anticipate customer needs, premium service offered throughout the customer journey and constant attention to customer feedback.

New Lancia Community for Certified Premium Training

An essential factor in the brand’s Renaissance journey is Casa Lancia, a community dedicated to the 240 dedicated and certified Italian Lancia retailers, inaugurated in July 2023, and directly managed by the brand’s CEO Luca Napolitano.

Casa Lancia was founded with the clear objective of creating a direct and authentic link within the community, where every retailer can ask questions, comment on news, offer their opinion, enter discussions with the entire team, and explore different topics, sure of receiving a response within 72 hours!

The channel is part of a broader process of renewal of the sales force, made up of dedicated and certified Lancia salespeople. The various levels of training activities begin with a three-level course running for 15 months, consisting of 50 modules with a total of 13,000 training hours, due to end in September 2024. The aim is to make the role of the dealership salesperson even more central, as the first interface with the end customer, and to guarantee a premium and immersive shopping experience, both online and offline: a crucial step on the path towards the brand’s premium positioning.

Lancia Return to Europe

New Lancia Ypsilon marks the brand’s return to Europe, by giving shape to its process of internationalization and proceeding with its robust, ambitious roadmap in line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan, the goal of which is to make Lancia a desirable, respected, and credible brand.

From the first half of 2024, Lancia will enter Europe with a network of over 70 new dealers in the same number of major cities, where the brand’s future customers are based. The first markets to get involved, in mid-2024, will be Belgium and the Netherlands, followed by France and Spain, then Germany in 2025.

Three criteria have guided the selection of countries.

The first is love and passion for “Made in Italy” products, with Spain, Belgium, and France atop the rankings. The second criterion is the volume of online sales, with the Netherlands at the front. The third criterion is the size of the premium B-segment, where Spain, France, and Belgium make up the top five.

All these countries are historically linked to the appeal of the Italian spirit and the Lancia brand, which has always been very popular, partly thanks to the many iconic models that have seduced actors, dedicated followers of fashion and Italian elegance, and motorsport enthusiasts.

The first two countries where Lancia will be returning are Belgium, with 10 dealers and 13 after-sales service points, and the Netherlands, with six dealers and the same number of after-sales service centers.

Spain and France will follow later. Spain, the third largest European market in the premium A- and B-segments, is a country where great attention is paid to Italian elegance in terms of design and style, values very similar to the country’s culture. Lancia’s return to Spain is therefore a highly anticipated event and, between 2024 and 2025, 16 dealers will be appointed in major Spanish cities.

The same passion for beauty and a taste for the iconic that surrounds the Lancia brand can be found in France, where there are seven official Lancia Clubs and there will be 20 dealers and 80 after-sales service points, ready to welcome the arrival of the New Lancia Ypsilon.

And finally, Germany, with its strong bond with the world of rallying, dominated by Lancia for many years with German drivers contributing to the brand’s unbeatable performance, aboard iconic cars such as the Delta, 037, and Stratos. First of all, the legendary Walter Röhrl, who linked his career to the Italian brand, especially when he won the 1983 World Rally Championship at the wheel of the iconic rear-wheel drive Lancia Rally 037, outclassing his rivals in their all-wheel drive cars. Germany also boasts one of Europe’s historic Lancia Clubs, which has existed for 40 years and has 250 active members. It will welcome the first car in Lancia’s new era, with 25 dealers and 100 after-sales service points.

A key role in the international expansion of the Italian brand is played by its new, efficient, and innovative distribution model, with 50% of sales online and a selected number of retailers with a clear mission: uncompromising quality. The new showrooms are designed for a European customer base, the “progressive classic influencers,” who seek timeless elegance, Italian spirit, and innovation, together with a comfortable and pleasant experience on board.

NEW LANCIA YPSILON Length 4.08 m Width 1.76 m Height 1.44 m Weight 1,584 kg Technology BEV Segment Premium B-segment hatchback Power unit Full-electric 115 kW/156 hp Charging time DC: 24 minutes (20% to 80%) Energy consumption 14.3 to 14.6 kWh per 100 km Range up to 403 km Electric motor torque 260 Nm

SOURCE: Stellantis