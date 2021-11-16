New LADA cars for traffic police crews

More than 1,700 LADA Vesta cars were delivered to service of traffic police in various Russian regions

More than 1,700 LADA Vesta cars were delivered to service of traffic police in various Russian regions.

The cars were refined in accordance with the customer`s requirements: a special color scheme was applied, and a signal-loudspeaker installation with a light panel, an all-round video surveillance, as well as other equipment ensuring the reliable operation of special vehicle systems were installed. The patrol Vesta has additional 12V sockets and USB ports, as well as special organizers in the trunk compartment.

Corporate Sales Director of AVTOVAZ Vitaly Osipov: “Public services purchase various LADA models. A large batch of cars for doctors has recently been delivered, as well as for the Russian Post. LADA Vesta cars, being one of the leaders of the Russian passenger car market, are in great demand from law enforcement and special agencies. Cars operate both in the police and in the units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Reliability, dynamics, handling of LADA Vesta, and its comfortable interior are key components for successful service”.

SOURCE: LADA