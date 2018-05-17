All-new Kia Ceed makes UK debut at London Motor Show

The all-new Kia Ceed is making its UK debut at the London Motor Show ahead of its on-sale date from 1 August this year. The Ceed will be displayed on the World Car of the Year stand at ExCel London from the 17th-20th May.

Commenting on the UK debut of the Ceed, Mike Rutherford, World Car of the Year Juror, Director and Vice-Chairman said “The Kia Stinger came close to winning the World Car of the Year title in 2018. And the all-new Ceed looks like it will be a contender for the gong in 2019.

“We’re delighted that Ceed is making its UK debut on the World Car Awards stand at the London Motor Show — Britain’s motoring event of the year.”

The five-door hatchback made its World Debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March with a new naming format – cee’d becomes Ceed – consolidates its reputation as a car for the Community of Europe, with European Design.

Designed at Kia’s European Design Centre in Frankfurt by a team led by the now-legendary Peter Schreyer, this car is the first of a whole new family of Ceed models to be launched over the next two years.

Built at Kia’s modern and highly-robotised factory in Slovakia, the Ceed will initially be available with both petrol and diesel engines including smaller, turbo-charged engines to help reduce emissions and improve economy. Both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions to give customers class-leading refinement control and driving pleasure whatever the road conditions.

Tested exhaustively on European roads, Kia’s test tracks in Korea and at the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany, the all-new Kia Ceed will provide relaxed and safe family motoring and easy, economical long-distance motorway cruising for those who use their cars for business or travel.

