New Kia App provides European drivers with a unified digital experience

Europe-wide rollout of the all-in-one Kia App starts in May

Kia Corporation (Kia) announced today the European launch of its new all-in-one Kia App, designed to simplify and enhance the Kia ownership experience across the continent. Europe will become the first regional pilot outside Korea, showcasing the company’s commitment to developing further digital solutions for its customers.

“The new Kia App is more than just a digital tool; it is a gateway to a seamless and intelligent mobility experience,” said Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe. “By merging multiple services into one powerful app, we are making everyday interactions with Kia vehicles smarter, more efficient and fully connected to our customers’ lifestyles.”

The Kia App was recently recognized with the 2025 iF Design Award for Mobile Application UI Design, highlighting its seamless integration and user-friendly interface. By consolidating multiple products and platforms, the app offers customers easy access to Kia’s services while delivering consistent and intuitive user experience.

A unified platform for Kia owners

The Kia App integrates five of the brand’s existing apps into a single, streamlined experience: Kia Connect, Kia Charge, MyKia, Kia Warranty Book and Kia Owner’s Manual.

With one sign-in, users gain access to a comprehensive suite of features that enhances connectivity, charging and vehicle maintenance. The new user interface (UI) delivers a refreshed, intuitive design tailored to owners’ everyday needs, while the backend infrastructure remains stable and secure. Most importantly, all customer data is securely hosted in Europe.

The Kia App offers a wide range of key features:

Remote Vehicle Control: Start the vehicle, adjust air conditioning or heating, lock and unlock doors, operate windows, lights, and horn, and check charging status remotely.

Start the vehicle, adjust air conditioning or heating, lock and unlock doors, operate windows, lights, and horn, and check charging status remotely. Navigation and Insights: Access EV Route Planning, Points of Interest (POI) search, and detailed Driving Insights, including your safety score.

Access EV Route Planning, Points of Interest (POI) search, and detailed Driving Insights, including your safety score. Charging Management: Locate and filter charging stations, manage Kia Charge contracts and tariffs, and view charging history.

Locate and filter charging stations, manage Kia Charge contracts and tariffs, and view charging history. Maintenance and Service: Book services online, search for dealers, and access digital service history, the warranty booklet, and the owner’s manual — all within the app.

Made for the future

Designed with real-world ownership in mind, the Kia App offers a seamless transition for existing users. By logging in with their current Kia account credentials, users will automatically have their data, personal information, and settings transferred from their legacy apps to the new Kia App. The platform also supports shared access, enabling co-drivers to use the app’s features under a single account.

Looking ahead, Kia plans to expand the app’s capabilities to better serve business customers and fleet managers with tools tailored to Kia’s upcoming Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV): the PV5. Additional services, such as flexible mobility solutions via Kia Drive, are also in development.

As the Kia Connect, Kia Charge, MyKia, Kia Warranty Book and Kia Owner’s Manual apps are phased out in the coming months, Kia encourages customers to download the new Kia App from the App Store or Google Play.

SOURCE: Kia