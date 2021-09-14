New Japan-market Nissan GT-R unveiled

Line-up includes two limited-edition models

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled the new Japan-market GT-R. The model line-up includes two limited grades, the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition Engineered by NISMO T-spec. All are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of October.

The two T-spec limited editions are specially equipped with exclusive carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, an exclusive engine cover, and an exclusive badge for front and rear. A total of 100 units of the limited-edition models are planned for sale, with successful purchasers selected by lot.

Two new body colors, Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade, have been added to the T-spec options. Midnight Purple is an advanced version of the color used on previous generations of GT-Rs and is inspired by color-shifting of the aurora borealis. Millennium Jade exudes sophistication and conveys a quiet, yet powerful presence.

The name T-spec represents the GT-R’s philosophy of leading and shaping the times and is inspired by the words trend and traction. As a trend maker, the GT-R is created to always be ahead of the times, and the car’s ability to drive with robust grip — a key characteristic engineers have always worked hard on — make it a traction master.

The Nissan GT-R Premium Edition T-spec also has an exclusive interior design, Rays forged alloy wheels (bronze), and suspension that takes advantage of weight reductions below the springs. An expanded wheel-rim width has increased tire rigidity, enabling smooth and sensitive handling.

Developed with a focus on enhanced driving performance, the GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO T-spec is specially equipped with an exclusive carbon-fiber roof and trunk lid. GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO is a grade based on the standard model enhanced with NISMO technology.

Specifications

Engine Grades Mission Price 4WD VR38DETT GT-R Pure edition GT-R GR6 Dual Clutch Transmission 10,828,400 Black edition 12,772,100 Premium edition 12,329,900 Track edition engineered by NISMO 14,636,600

Special Edition T-spec

Engine Grades Mission Price 4WD VR38DETT GT-R Premium edition T-spec GT-R GR6 Dual Clutch Transmission 15,904,900 Track edition engineered by NISMO 17,881,600

SOURCE: Nissan