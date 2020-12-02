New Jaguar F-PACE SVR: Performance SUV is faster, more luxurious and more refined than ever

Sitting at the pinnacle of the Jaguar performance SUV range, the new F-PACE SVR is faster than ever and features motorsport-inspired exterior design, a luxurious interior and the latest connected technologies.

Jaguar SV has refined the F-PACE flagship with a range of enhancements, providing sharper responses and heightened composure to accompany the latest Pivi Pro infotainment and connectivity technologies available across the rest of the performance SUV line-up.

The original F-PACE SVR was incredibly characterful, well received by our customers and has gone on to become the highest-selling Jaguar SV product ever. The new version builds on this success, by making numerous detailed improvements that combine to raise the bar in the high-performance SUV segment. With a wide range of technological enhancements from our team of expert engineers and a comprehensively improved exterior and interior finish, the new F-PACE SVR is more focused, inspires more confidence and is even more captivating than ever before. MICHAEL VAN DER SANDE

MANAGING DIRECTOR, JAGUAR SPECIAL VEHICLE OPERATIONS

The new F-PACE SVR is available exclusively with Jaguar’s 550PS 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged petrol engine, now with 700Nm torque – an increase of 20Nm. This uplift in torque delivers enhanced performance, with the F-PACE SVR capable of 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds), three-tenths of a second faster than before, and a top speed of 178mph (286km/h), an increase of 2mph. The powertrain now features the same torque converter used in the record-breaking Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan, to withstand the higher loads produced. As well as the improved torque and acceleration, CO 2 emissions are also reduced from 281g/km to 275g/km with fuel economy now up to 23.1mpg (12.2l/100km)**.

Enabled by Jaguar’s advanced new Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, the transmission and dynamics systems have also benefitted from incremental tweaks. The uprated Dynamic mode features unique tuning, delivering a focused and honed driving experience. Jaguar SV’s engineers have recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffen the suspension set up, optimise steering weighting and enhance the exhaust mapping. A new Dynamic Launch feature also uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes, contributing to the SVR’s sharper acceleration from a standstill. At the same time, F-PACE SVR is now more comfortable and enjoyable to drive at a relaxed pace, without compromising its high-speed dynamics, further underlining the new model’s duality of purpose.

The steering system is enhanced with a new electronic power-assistance system delivering greater immediacy, providing a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver. There is a more defined difference to the steering feel between Comfort and Dynamic modes, to give these settings more focus.

Modified tuning of the adaptive damping provides a more refined ride at low speeds, which is further improved by revised chassis bushes. This tuning change has again allowed for greater definition of the ride between Comfort and Dynamic drive settings, demonstrating the F-PACE SVR’s dual capabilities as a luxurious and refined SUV with exceptional performance available in an instant.

Drivers also benefit from improved brake feel in the new F-PACE SVR. The 395mm (front) and 396mm (rear) two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal. This tuning is specific to the SVR performance flagship, while the brake system uses an electric booster, rather than a vacuum system. The improved cooling and aerodynamics of the vehicle also improve the performance of the brakes, giving the driver even greater confidence.

The 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged petrol engine is paired with Jaguar’s ultra-responsive, smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission which delivers rapid gearshifts for effortless performance, while adapting the way power is delivered to suit the driving situations.

As a team, we’re incredibly proud of the F-PACE SVR, so trying to improve on the original was always going to be a difficult task. The move to Jaguar’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture gave us the opportunity to revisit the calibration of every single component, so we took the chance to fine-tune the driving experience to make it feel even more focused and even more refined. Those thousands of detail changes take the F-PACE SVR to the next level. F-PACE SVR CHIEF PROGRAMME ENGINEER, JAGUAR SV

PAUL BARRITT

Jaguar’s All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is fitted as standard. The technology has a rear-wheel drive bias for enhanced driver engagement and performance, with predictive and reactive software that can distribute torque to the front and rear axles independently, and almost instantly, to provide greater control and stability in low traction conditions. The retuned rear Electronic Active Differential delivers enhanced performance and greater confidence when required.

Adaptive Dynamics suspension technology ensures a precise, dynamic set-up coupled with a supple ride. In order to achieve this, the technology constantly analyses acceleration, steering, throttle and brake pedal inputs. Height sensors at each corner of the vehicle measure the vertical body movement, roll and pitch 100 times a second, while steering inputs are measured 500 times a second. Adaptive Dynamics uses these inputs to continually adjust the damper stiffness to maximise comfort and control.

Configurable Dynamics provides enhanced driver appeal by enabling the driver to set up the vehicle to suit their personal preferences, with a choice of Comfort or Dynamic settings applied to the throttle mapping, gear shift points, steering effort and suspension. A stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode while Adaptive Dynamics continuously adjusts the dampers for enhanced comfort and refinement depending on road and driving conditions.

The new F-PACE chassis now supports the introduction of the latest JaguarDrive Control and new Auto Vehicle Hold function. JaguarDrive Control features Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on the road conditions. The settings, selected through a new rotary dial next to the all-new Drive Selector, optimise the F-PACE SVR’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Dynamics settings accordingly.

Auto Vehicle Hold provides added convenience and smoother operation than conventional Automatic Hill Hold. The new technology holds the brakes for an unlimited period of time when stationary on a gradient, only releasing the brakes when the driver depresses the accelerator to drive away.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover