New Infineon HybridPACK™ power modules enable fast and flexible electrification of vehicles

In order to support the automotive industry in building up a broad and cost competitive portfolio of hybrid and electric vehicles (xEV), Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching new power modules for xEV main inverters. At this year’s PCIM trade fair Infineon will present four new HybridPACK™ Drive modules optimized for different inverter performance levels between 100 kW and 200 kW. Furthermore, Infineon introduces the HybridPACK Double Sided Cooling (DSC) S2, a technology upgrade to the existing HybridPACK DSC. This module targets main inverters up to 80 kW in hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with high power density requirements.

HybridPACK Drive – same footprint, scalable performance

All new derivatives of the HybridPACK Drive have the same footprint as the already established lead device (FS820R08A6P2x) in the product family. This will allow system developers to scale inverter performance quickly and without a major system redesign.

At the lower-performance end of the product family, the new HybridPACK Drive Flat (FS660R08A6P2Fx) and Wave (FS770R08A6P2x) are cost-optimized for 100 kW up to 150 kW inverters respectively. Their baseplates – which connect to the cooler of the inverter – have different structures and thus lead to different capabilities of thermal dissipation. Instead of the established PinFin baseplate, which offers the highest cooling performance, the Flat version uses a flat baseplate without any structure at all. This leads to a lower power output at lower cost. The Wave version fills the performance gap between the Flat and PinFin derivatives with a Ribbon Bond baseplate structure.

At the upper end of the portfolio, the new HybridPACK Drive Performance (FS950R08A6P2B) targets 200 kW inverters. It is equipped with the same PinFin baseplate as the lead product. However, a dedicated ceramic material used instead of the known aluminum oxide improves cooling by more than 20 percent and thus enables higher current capabilities. Just like the Flat and Wave versions, the Performance product comes with the EDT2 (Electric Drive Train) IGBT generation known from the lead product. All derivatives with this chipset benefit from similar electric behavior.

The fourth new device (FS380R12A6T4x) is an alternative version of the Performance module, targeting 150 kW inverters. While it includes the same PinFin baseplate and performance ceramic, a different chipset of IGBT4 dies makes it the first derivative with a 1200 V blocking voltage. This will be necessary in electric vehicles with a battery voltage of more than 700 V for ultra-fast charging. For switching frequencies in the range of 8 kHz, the IGBT4 thus represents a less expensive alternative to SiC modules.

SOURCE: Infineon