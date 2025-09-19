New horizons after the “Double 500”: Chery International User Summit in October to spotlight co-creation

In 2025, Chery once again reshaped the global perception of Chinese automotive brands with its extraordinary “Double 500” milestone

In 2025, Chery once again reshaped the global perception of Chinese automotive brands with its extraordinary “Double 500” milestone. The company climbed to 233rd on the Fortune Global 500, jumping 152 spots in just one year—making it the world’s fastest-growing automaker. At the same time, Chery achieved cumulative overseas sales of over 5 million vehicles, maintaining its position as China’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for the 22nd consecutive year. This achievement is not just about numbers—it’s a testament to Chery’s values. The brand’s global strategy is boldly advancing from “going global” to “integrating overseas” and now “rising as a leader.”

Technology is Chery’s passport to the global stage. Launched in April, Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance test has been rigorously conducted across multiple countries, including China, Malaysia, South Africa, and Mexico. Under complex road conditions and extreme environments, it has convincingly demonstrated its hybrid excellence: high performance with low energy consumption across all scenarios. More than just a technological showcase, this initiative represents a systematic solution to the mobility challenges faced by users worldwide, delivering confidence and composure in any condition, be it traffic congestion, humidity and heat, or rough terrain.

Yet for Chery, safety remains the non-negotiable foundation. This year, Chery initiated the global “Six-Dimension Safety Challenge,” recreating harsh driving conditions experienced by users around the world through six extreme scenarios: heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high speed, and rough roads. In Indonesia, the battery pack remained fully functional after being immersed in seawater for over 53 hours; in Mexico, it withstood a 30 km/h underbody impact against a high-strength steel barrier without damage to the battery casing; and in South Africa, TIGGO9 validated its “diamond body” structure through a self-against-self offset collision test. Behind these rigorous tests lies Chery’s core belief: “Safety, for Family.” It is this steadfast commitment that turns every story within the “Guardian Safety Club” into more than just tales of survival—they become testaments to a profound respect for life.

On the new frontier of intelligent integration, Chery is once again demonstrating its forward-looking vision. AiMOGA humanoid robot has progressed beyond the conceptual stage and is now making tangible strides toward commercialization. In July, Chery hosted AiMOGA’s First China Market Partnership Conference, attracting over 3,000 dealers and marking the official launch of a new smart sales model centered on “automobile + humanoid robot.” This initiative reflects Chery’s commitment to leveraging its expertise in AI interaction, intelligent perception, and autonomous driving, while expanding its ecosystem to bring fresh momentum to upgrading the end-user experience.

Europe, one of the world’s most competitive automotive markets, officially became a strategic stronghold for Chery this year. The TIGGO series, available with dual powertrain options, has entered key European markets including Poland, Greece, Romania, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom. In the first half of the year alone, Chery sold over 30,000 vehicles—a nearly elevenfold year-on-year growth—with new energy vehicles making up 45% of sales. This is far from a tentative experiment; it is a systematic and committed expansion. Through products, technology, services, and social responsibility, Chery is embedding itself in the European market, staying true to its long-term pledge: “In Europe, For Europe.”

Systematic breakthroughs call for global collaboration and shared vision. This October, the 2025 Chery International User Summit—themed “Co-Create the New Move”—will take place as scheduled. More than a showcase of Chery’s latest achievements in hybrid technology, safety, and intelligent systems, the summit will serve as a platform for in-depth dialogue with global partners on the future of mobility. Together with international governments, enterprises, industry leaders, dealers, and users, Chery will co-create the roadmap for the next chapter of its global journey.

Building on the “Double 500” milestone, Chery has evolved from an automaker into a global leader in the mobility ecosystem—grounded in technology, guided by safety, and inspired by its users. “Co-Create the New Move” reflects Chery’s commitment to advancing together with global partners and users, joining forces worldwide to shape a new future for mobility.

SOURCE: Chery