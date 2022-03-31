New “HondaTrue Used” grows award-winning*/ Honda CPO lineup with certified used-vehicles up to 10-years old

Honda is expanding its award-winning Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle lineup to used vehicles up to 10 years old with the launch of HondaTrue Used

Honda is expanding its award-winning Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle lineup to used vehicles up to 10 years old with the launch of HondaTrue Used. Leading an industry trend, HondaTrue Used creates even more opportunity for young, first-time buyers to experience the Honda brand through used vehicles with the peace of mind of a Honda-backed limited warranty.

HondaTrue Used customer benefits include: a 100-day/5,000-mile limited warranty, complimentary oil change, up to 12 months or 12,000 miles of emergency roadside assistance, trip-interruption expense reimbursement and concierge services, as well as a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM and 3-day/300 mile exchange policy.

Available exclusively at Honda dealerships, all HondaTrue Used vehicles receive a thorough background and quality check that addresses any maintenance needs, including a downloadable checklist detailing the comprehensive 112-point inspection performed by a certified Honda technician.

“HondaTrue Used is a critical new gateway to the Honda brand, especially for young and first-time buyers,” said Dan Rodriguez, Manager of Auto Remarketing at American Honda. “Customers can now shop for a high-quality certified used Honda on our website, and buy with confidence from the most knowledgeable and experienced source – a Honda dealer.”

Honda was America’s No. 2 best-selling Certified Pre-Owned vehicle brand in 2021, despite severe inventory shortages. In 2020, Honda became the first mass automaker to offer branded used vehicles from dealer inventories on its consumer website.

Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Tiers

HondaTrue Certified+ HondaTrue Certified HondaTrue Used (Up to 10 years old / No mileage limit) Non-Powertrain coverage: 60 mos. / 86,000 mi. Powertrain coverage :

7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi. Complimentary 3-month SiriusXMÒ Radio service Complimentary Suite of Honda Care’s Motor Club Benefits during Limited Warranty Non-Powertrain coverage Emergency Roadside Assistance

24-hour Honda Dealer Locator Two (2) complimentary oil changes (within 12 mo. or 12,000 mi. of delivery – whichever occurs first) 3-Day/300 miles Exchange Policy (for another Honda CPO vehicle) See Warranty Booklet for full details. Non-Powertrain coverage : 12 mos. / 12,000 mi. for vehicles purchase after New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires; 48 mos. / 48,000 miles for vehicles within New Vehicle Limited Warranty Powertrain coverage :

7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi Complimentary 3-month SiriusXMÒ Radio service Complimentary Suite of Honda Care’s Benefits during Limited Warranty Non-Powertrain coverage Emergency Roadside Assistance

SOURCE: Honda