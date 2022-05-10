New Honda Service Pass delivers two years of select maintenance for 2023 Honda Models

Honda Service Pass: New complimentary maintenance plan for eligible 2023+ Honda models

Adding more value and peace of mind for Honda customers, the new Honda Service Pass1 complimentary maintenance plan is now being offered for certain eligible Honda models beginning with the 2023 model year. Honda Service Pass covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by the vehicle’s Maintenance Minder system, performed at a participating Honda dealership for the first two years or 24,000 miles of vehicle life, whichever comes first. Plan includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotation and multi-point inspections.

“Honda Service Pass offers our customers greater piece of mind, while lowering the cost of owning our award-winning Honda vehicles,” said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales. “Honda dealers have always been the best place to service a Honda vehicle and now Honda Service Pass will further enhance the value of that experience for our customers.”

Honda Service Pass benefits include services determined by the vehicle’s Maintenance Minder system during the plan’s active time period2. The plan also is fully transferrable to subsequent owners while active.

All new Honda vehicles continue to be covered by a 3-Year/36,000-Mile Limited Warranty, plus a 5-Year/60,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Roadside Assistance 24-hour emergency road service is available during the 3-Year/36,000-Mile Limited Warranty term. Services include jump-starting, flat tire and lockout assistance, towing, and more; limitations apply.