New Honda Civic e:HEV makes the final six of AUTOBEST 2023

Honda Civic e:HEV is the latest Honda product to become a finalist in the AUTOBEST 2023 Best Buy Car of Europe competition

The new generation hybrid Civic e:HEV has become the latest Honda product to be included in the final shortlist of just six contenders for the prestigious AUTOBEST 2023 ‘Best Buy Car of Europe’ award. The hybrid-only family car was launched earlier this year and represents the final stage in Honda’s commitment to electrify 100% of its European mainstream models by 2022.

This will be the fourth time a Honda model has been nominated as a finalist by AUTOBEST and the second time in succession that Civic is shortlisted. Previous finalists include HR-V in 2016, Civic in 2018 and Jazz in 2021. The AUTOBEST awards are judged by 31 of the most influential motoring writers from across Europe, who will select the car that represents the best overall proposition for a broad range of European customers.

The Civic e:HEV has won critical acclaim from journalists, setting new benchmarks for contemporary car design, advanced e-mobility and engaging yet environmentally conscious performance. The latest generation Civic provides an effortless driving experience with efficient and responsive performance to complement its class-leading levels of interior space, comfort, and design-led usability.

The e:HEV system is newly developed for Civic and has been engineered to deliver maximum enjoyment to the driving experience. It comprises two energy-dense electric motors, a 2.0-litre direct injection Atkinson cycle petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and the latest generation of Honda’s automatic transmission, which all work harmoniously together to deliver exceptional fuel economy alongside engaging, addictive acceleration and performance.

The Civic e:HEV’s interior has been designed with particular attention paid to colours, materials and tactility to ensure a premium feeling to each interaction and touchpoint. These qualities are complimented by a range of intuitive technologies and seamless in-car connectivity options, designed to integrate with occupants’ everyday lives with ease.

The 11th generation Civic has been engineered to offer exceptional levels of crash protection. The highly rigid chassis works in combination with Honda’s SENSING suite of advanced driver assistance systems, 11 airbags, and compatibility with the latest generation of i-Size and Isofix child seats to ensure all occupants are protected should an accident occur.

SOURCE: Honda