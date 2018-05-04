New Holden Equinox Diesel combines fuel efficieny and high-tech features

Holden has announced the introduction of a new fuel-efficient 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine on its all-new, high-tech SUV, Equinox, set to go on sale across Australia from early May.

Available across the range, the 1.6-litre turbo diesel boasts an impressive fuel economy from just 5.6L/100km, while retaining strong power and torque of 100kW and 320Nm respectively.

The third engine to be introduced in the Equinox range, the new 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel drive.

Introduced in late 2017, the all-new Equinox now adds longer-range driving and improved fuel economy to an already impressive list of high-tech features including wireless phone charging and heated and ventilated front seats.

The family friendly, mid-size SUV is also practical, creating a life of ease with its built in hands-free power tailgate† and advanced park assist technology. Equinox also boasts a segment first safety alert driver’s seat which gives drivers a small vibration to alert them of potential hazards.

“The new 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine boasts leading efficiency while remaining so smooth and refined, you forget you’re driving a diesel,” said Holden’s Executive Director – Marketing, Kristian Aquilina.

“The turbo diesel joins the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines currently sold in the range, meaning we’ve got an Equinox to suit every taste, and with our extended seven-year warranty, now is a great time to buy.”

Diesel Equinox will be available at Holden dealers nationwide from 4 May 2018 and offered with a seven-year/unlimited KM warranty plus seven years roadside assist*.

* seven-year/unlimited KM warranty offer until June 2018

For Equinox pricing, please visit the Holden website.

† Features in LTZ and LTZ-V models only

