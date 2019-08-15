New HGV market almost doubles in Q2 with registrations up by 46.3%

The UK’s new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) market rose 46.3% in the second quarter of 2019, with 15,605 units registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). A number of large orders ahead of the mandatory fitment of Smart Tachographs gave a further boost to registrations and following a strong first quarter of the year.

Registrations of rigid trucks grew by 51.9%, with both the >6-16T and >16T segments experiencing growth. Meanwhile, demand for articulated vehicles also rose, up a significant 38.1% to 6,031 units.

The majority of body types saw a rise in registrations, including Tractors, the most popular segment, with demand growing 34.0%. Tanker truck and tower wagon registrations have more than doubled since Q2 2018, up by 109.3% and 111.1% respectively.

SOURCE: SMMT