The new Golf Sportsvan now available for ordering

In September, Volkswagen presented the update of the Golf Sportsvan at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. It offers an extended range of assistance systems and a new generation of infotainment systems (top system has gesture control). In addition, standard equipment has been extended to include LED tail lights, the Composition Colour radio-navigation system and the Driver Alert System. Nonetheless, the entry-level price of €20,475 (with a 1.0 TSI engine that outputs 63 kW / 85 PS1) remains unchanged compared to the previous model.

After updating the Golf, Volkswagen has now also modernised the Golf Sportsvan. It makes its new appearance with a powerful, precision-sharpened exterior design. Changes include the newly designed bumpers, new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights, full-LED headlights in place of xenon headlights, and standard LED tail lights on all versions. New alloy wheels (16, 17, and 18-inch) and exterior colours such as the new Cranberry Red paint tone – only available for the Golf Sportsvan – round out the exterior updates. New decors, fabrics and leather seats upgrade the interior, and a rear bench seat with up to 18 cm of longitudinal adjustment offers the greatest possible versatility.

Above all, it is technical innovations that define the Golf Sportsvan update. Particularly noteworthy in this regard is the new, optional Discover Pro radio navigation system in the Golf Sportsvan with its 9.2-inch display and gesture control. Conventional buttons and controls are a thing of the past with the Discover Pro; tactile operation is performed solely via the touchscreen and five capacitive touch buttons along the left border of the new infotainment system.

In addition, Volkswagen is offering an interface to the infotainment system for tablets (and smartphones) in the form of the Media Control app. The app can be used to conveniently control many infotainment system functions from a tablet – regardless of where the user is sitting in the vehicle. Passengers simply connect their tablet to the optional Discover Media or Discover Pro infotainment system via the WiFi hotspot.

Features providing greater safety and comfort in the Golf Sportsvan include new optional driver assistance systems such as Pedestrian Monitoring (part of Front Assist with City Emergency Braking), Traffic Jam Assist (semi-automated stop-and-go driving up to 60 km/h), Emergency Assist, the latest generations of Park Assist and the proactive occupant protection system, as well as Trailer Assist (including Park Assist), which makes reversing easier when towing.

Customers can order the high-tech TSI petrol engines (1.0 TSI with 63 kW / 85 PS1and 81 kW / 110 PS2 ) as well as the 1.5 TSI ACT with 96 kW / 130 PS3 and 110 KW / 150 PS4 at the market launch. The two more powerful TSI engines also come with Active Cylinder Management which deactivates two of the four cylinders in defined operating phases to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Two efficient TDI diesel engines will complete the planned engine range.