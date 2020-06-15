New go-anywhere trail and active models take Ford Transit range into new territory

Ford today revealed new rugged and rough-road-capable Trail and Active variants for the Transit and Tourneo ranges, available to order now for delivery in late summer.

The new Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail models have been designed specifically to operate in tougher working environments, with the enhanced traction of a new mechanical limited-slip differential (mLSD) on front-wheel drive Transit and Transit Custom variants, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on Transit.

Exclusive exterior and interior upgrades further ensure the Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail are equipped to deliver comfort and capability in challenging conditions without compromising practicality.

New Active variants of the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom support the multi-activity lifestyles of private and business customers with additional body cladding and the option of an mLSD for enhanced traction on loose, slippery or soft surfaces. An SUV-inspired exterior adds visual appeal as well as boosting practicality off the beaten track.

“The Active and Trail models demonstrate how versatile and capable the Transit range can be,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “From businesses that operate off the beaten track to families who want a vehicle as adventurous as they are, there is a Transit to suit every need.”

The range of Active vehicles will be further expanded later in 2020, with the introduction of the smaller Transit Connect Active and Tourneo Connect Active models. More details will be provided closer to launch.

Trail for all conditions

The new Ford Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail deliver rugged new looks and enhanced capability to support owners and operators whose work takes them to challenging terrain away from normal roads.

Trail variants feature additional black cladding around the front and rear lower bumpers and side panels. Oversized “Ford” lettering in the matte black grille delivers a bold and purposeful presence that embodies the vehicles’ go-anywhere spirit, complemented by unique 16-inch alloy wheels and “Trail” logos on the front doors. Transit Custom can also be specified with roof rails and running boards for added versatility.

A choice of drivetrains offers enhanced traction for difficult conditions. Front-wheel-drive Transit and Transit Custom Trail models are fitted with an mLSD as standard, and Transit Trail is available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for confident progress in more challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Developed in partnership with driveline technology specialists Quaife, the mLSD automatically transfers engine torque in low grip conditions to the wheel with the most traction, allowing Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail to more comfortably tackle unpaved roads, gravel tracks and rugged or challenging surfaces. The vehicle’s Electronic Stability Control system has also been recalibrated to harmonise with the mLSD. The same technology has previously been used to enhance the traction and handling characteristics of Ford Performance models including the Focus RS, Fiesta ST and Focus ST, and has no impact on CO 2 emissions or fuel efficiency.

Transit Trail is also available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for optimised traction off-road. The technology enhances the base rear-wheel drive configuration by sending up to 50 per cent of engine torque to the front axle based on available grip in response to changing road surfaces and driver inputs.

Transit Trail’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive technology is also supported by additional Slippery and Mud/Rut Selectable Drive Modes, designed to improve performance and driver confidence across a variety of driving scenarios and easily selected using the Drive Mode controller on the dashboard. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive also features AWD Lock mode to split torque 50:50 between front and rear axles on extreme low-grip surfaces. The system does not compromise the load volume or dimensions of the Transit Trail compared with rear-wheel drive equivalents.

Trail models also benefit from an enhanced interior specification, with full leather seating as standard bringing additional luxury, durability and wipe-clean flexibility to the cabin. Standard air conditioning ensures a comfortable environment whatever the outside weather and a Quickclear heated windscreen allows an easy departure in freezing conditions. Power-foldable door mirrors and auto lighting are also standard.

Transit Custom Trail is available in a range of body styles with GVM from 3,000 kg to 3,400 kg, including panel van, double-cab-in-van and kombi in a choice of two wheelbases.

Transit Trail offers multiple body styles and wheelbases in the 3,500 kg category, with panel van, double-cab-in-van, kombi, single chassis cab and double chassis cab variants.

All Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail models are powered by Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a choice of 130 PS, 170 PS and 185 PS power outputs.

In addition, Transit Custom Trail models offer the efficiency benefits of electrified powertrains with Ford’s unique-in-segment 2.0-litre EcoBlue Hybrid powertrains in 130 PS, 170 PS and 185 PS form. The 48-volt mild hybrid technology recovers energy during deceleration, stores it in a 48-volt battery pack, and uses the energy to increase fuel efficiency.

Versatile Active for outdoor lives

New Transit and Tourneo Custom Active models add rugged SUV style and enhanced practicality with unique design features and a revised specification to suit the demands of both private and business users. Offering more space and load carrying capacity to enable adventurous lifestyles, the new Active models follow the success of the Ford Fiesta Active and Focus Active passenger vehicles.

Active models are distinguished by an SUV-inspired exterior, including:

Unique 17‑inch alloy wheels

Signature Active mesh grille

Additional cladding on the wheel arches, body sides, rear bumper and mirror caps

Standard roof rails

A full-width Active decal at the rear is complemented by Active badges on each wing. For users requiring additional capability in more challenging driving conditions, Transit Custom Active and Tourneo Custom Active can also be specified with the mLSD.

All Active models benefit from a unique interior specification, with unique part-leather seat trim, and the addition of a blue instrument panel accent for Tourneo Custom Active.

The versatile Tourneo Custom Active’s interior can easily be reconfigured to reflect users’ demands. The flexible seats can move to give passengers more room or increase luggage space, increased further in the long wheelbase variant. The seats can also be reversed to create a conference seating layout or removed entirely for more luggage space. The seat mounting points can then be used to mount in-vehicle racks to carry bicycles more safely.

Active series are available with power outputs of 130 PS, 170 PS and 185 PS depending on model and specification. Automatic and manual gearboxes are available across the range, with the optional mLSD available on manual vehicles. Customers can choose from a wide range of variants and body styles to find a vehicle that best suits their needs and lifestyle including:

Tourneo Custom Active in SWB and LWB, seating up to eight people including driver

Transit Custom Active panel van in SWB and LWB, with 3,000 kg GVM

Transit Custom Active double-cab-in-van in SWB and LWB, with 3,200 kg GVM

The new Trail and Active models also benefit from the significant enhancements introduced to the Transit, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom ranges during 2019, with more fuel efficient 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel and EcoBlue Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain options, alongside FordPass Connect modem technology for improved vehicle utilisation, and new interior features and driver assistance technologies.

The Transit family of commercial vehicles last year played a significant role in Ford being the most-popular commercial vehicle brand in Europe for the fifth year in a row.*

Series CO 2 from (g/km NEDC) Fuel consumption from (l/100 km NEDC) CO 2 from (g/km WLTP) Fuel consumption from (l/100 km WLTP) Transit Trail 144 5.5 210 8.0 Transit Custom Trail 141 5.4 183 7.0 Transit Custom Active 146 5.6 186 7.1 Tourneo Custom Active 145 5.5 203 7.7

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. Light Duty Vehicle type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will have fuel/energy consumption and CO 2 -emission information for New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) and WLTP. WLTP will fully replace the NEDC latest by the end of the year 2020. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. During NEDC phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC. There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered, so the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

*Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

SOURCE: Ford of Europe