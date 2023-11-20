New generation of Bosch battery chargers offers more power and functions

The growing number of power consumers means that the energy demand of modern cars’ onboard networks has risen steadily over recent years.

Karlsruhe, Germany – The growing number of power consumers means that the energy demand of modern cars’ onboard networks has risen steadily over recent years. Vehicle batteries have had to keep pace with this, and the demands made of battery chargers have also grown. The new generation of Bosch battery chargers for the charge-it-yourself market will be launching in fall, succeeding the proven C1, C3, and C7 models. With their modern design and premium Bosch quality, the new C-line chargers offer greater power, more functions, faster charging times, and a simple one-button operation. The C-line’s five different models – including two chargers for lithium-ion batteries – cover a wide range of different customer requirements.

Different chargers for different customer needs

Even the C10 base model features automatic charging control, spark protection, and overheat protection, has an IP65 rating for dust-tightness and water resistance, and can be used for trickle charging. The C30 and C40-Li chargers also feature reverse polarity protection, a memory function, and a regenerative function. The C70 and C80-Li chargers can also be used for support charge – when changing the battery, for example. In addition, the power output of the two high-end chargers is significantly higher than the predecessor C7 model. The “Li” suffix attached to the C40-Li and C80-Li models indicates that these devices can charge not only all types of conventional batteries, but lithium-ion batteries as well. All the new-generation Bosch battery chargers come in plastic-free packaging, with a mains cable and plug, charger cables with clamps, a carrying case, and a mounting hook.

Many practical uses

The powerful Bosch C-line chargers are especially useful for drivers who generally drive only short distances and who therefore place a great strain on the starter battery. But they are also practical for the owners of classic cars, motorcycles, and motorhomes whose vehicles are not used during the winter. They can use the maintenance charge function to keep their vehicles’ batteries in shape even when they are left stationary for a protracted period of time. And if the battery-charge level has fallen steeply, the new Bosch chargers ensure that they are recharged safely and smoothly, thus protecting and preserving the battery.

SOURCE: Bosch