New generation DAF XD and XF Electric are setting the standard

Ultra-modern PACCAR EX-D1 and PACCAR EX-D2 drive units Outputs of 170 kW (230 hp) up to 350 kW (480 hp) Three-speed transmission with planetary gear set: low-weight, high-efficiency, comfortable and ultra-fast shifting Impressively low energy consumption

Tailor made modular battery packs Configurations with two to five packs: from 210 to 525 kWh Zero-emission ranges of 200 to over 500 kilometres Smart battery-management system Entirely LFP batteries Cobalt- and nickel-free Long service life, eight-year warranty Rechargeable up to 100% without compromising service life Outstanding safety Suitable for AC charging and DC fast-charging

First-class body builder friendliness of XD and XF Electric chassis 650-V e-PTO available as an option Bolt & Play package for side loaders

Range of axle configurations and cab variants DAF XD and XF DNA as standard Electric models available as 4×2 tractor units and rigids, and 6×2 rigids with steered pusher or trailing axle GCWs up to 50 tonnes Day Cab, Sleeper Cab and Sleeper High Cab Low cab position combined with large windscreen and low window belt lines for unbeatable direct vision DAF Digital Vision System and DAF Corner View for superior indirect vision Excellent ease of use and sublime driving comfort One-pedal driving Subtle blue accents for exterior and interior



In 2018, DAF Trucks was the first truck manufacturer in Europe to market a fully electric distribution truck. Since then, dozens of CF Electric tractors and rigids and LF Electric rigids have been put into service by leading transport operators in zero-emission applications across Europe. The trucks are used to supply supermarkets, shuttle containers and collect waste in urban areas.

With the New Generation DAF XD Electric and XF Electric, DAF is raising fully electric transport to a new level. Both innovative vehicle series are based on the multi-award-winning XD and XF series. They offer the same unrivalled quality, efficiency and safety combined with astounding driver comfort.

Ultra-modern drive units

The new DAF XD Electric and DAF XF Electric are powered by efficient and reliable permanent magnet drive units: the PACCAR EX-D1 and PACCAR EX-D2, which offer outputs from 170 kW/230 hp to 350 kW/480 hp.

The drive units are extremely compact and consist of two separate electric motors and a central, integrated three-speed transmission. Planetary gear sets ensure that the correct gear ratio is selected at all times and that when used under partial load, if possible, only one of the two electric motors is activated for maximum efficiency. As soon as more power and/or torque is needed, for example during acceleration, driving in hilly terrain, or during regenerative braking, the second part of the drive unit is activated immediately and seamlessly. The compact solution with two planetary gear sets is also significantly lighter than a conventional transmission. This maximises the payload of the truck, while ensuring quick and extremely comfortable shifting.

PACCAR EX-D1: XD Electric

The PACCAR EX-D1 drive unit is supplied in the DAF XD Electric for solo use with GVWs up to 29 tonnes. There are three power variants to choose from: 170 kW (230 hp), 220 kW (300 hp) and 270 kW (370 hp), each with a maximum torque of 1,500 Nm. The motors can be combined with two to five battery packs, with a gross capacity of 210 kWh to 525 kWh. The PACCAR EX-D1 drivelines are ideal for supplying shops and collecting containers and waste, for example. The maximum regenerative braking power for all PACCAR EX-D1 drivelines is 270 kW.

PACCAR EX-D2: XD and XF Electric

For more demanding applications, DAF offers the more powerful PACCAR EX-D2 electric motor. This is available in the XD and XF Electric and comes in 270 kW (370 hp), 310 kW (420 hp) and 350 kW (480 hp) variants. These drive units offer an impressive torque of 2,400 Nm and are suitable for GCWs up to 50 tonnes. The driveline is supplied with a minimum of three and a maximum of five battery packs with a gross capacity of 315 kWh to 525 kWh. The PACCAR EX-D2, with a regenerative braking power of 350 kW, is the optimum choice for heavier applications and longer-distance transport.

Tailor made modular battery packs

To optimally tailor the electric vehicles to the customer’s needs and applications, DAF offers a comprehensive range of battery configurations with two to five packs. Ultimately, not every customer needs the maximum operating range of 500 zero-emission kilometres — certainly not when the truck travels a limited number of kilometres per day, returns to home base every evening and can be recharged there. This approach reduces vehicle weight and adds to payload capacity.

However, the option of five battery packs allows for more than 500 zero-emission kilometres on a single battery charge. With optimum vehicle and charge planning, the XD and XF Electric can, in practice, cover up to 1,000 fully electric kilometres per day, making them suitable for long distance transportation.

The impressive range is largely down to the highly efficient PACCAR EX-D1 and EX-D2 drivelines, in combination with DAF’s smart battery management system, which distributes the energy stored in the battery across the driveline and other components for maximum efficiency.

The extremely aerodynamic design of the trucks is also an important factor in their excellent energy efficiency and operating range. The aerodynamic and tapered design of the cab, with its rounded corners and windscreen, and lack of seams and panel gaps, ensures the least possible wind resistance, which translates directly into the lowest possible energy consumption. The side skirts, deflectors, collars and aerodynamic bottom plate under the cab also play a role, as do the digital cameras that replace the mirrors.

SOURCE: DAF