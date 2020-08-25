New functions in Porsche’s ROADS App: Air quality and group road trips

Porsche’s free ROADS by Porsche app enables a global community of passionate drivers to discover, record and share the world’s most beautiful driving routes. Now ROADS gets more features.

Thanks to the cooperation with the American start-up ClimaCell, users receive detailed information on the air quality on their route. ClimaCell specializes in hyper-local and hyper-accurate weather forecasts by using hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide to analyze the weather and air quality.

ROADS uses a simple traffic light system to indicate the current level of pollution on the route being driven. This indication will allow drivers to decide if to drive with their windows down or up, and to plan the best places to stop along the way based on the air quality at exact locations.

In addition, ROADS now offers its users the possibility to organize joint trips as a group. Thus, on one hand, passionate drivers can find like-minded people via the app. On the other hand, existing groups can gain new members.

“ROADS is about creating more passion for driving – whether in a Porsche or any other vehicle. With the new ‘tours’ feature, we are fulfilling our users’ long-cherished wish to be able to create joint tours within just a few clicks. And with the knowledge of the good air quality on their route, passionate drivers can enjoy it even more consciously,“ says Marco Brinkmann, creator of the ROADS platform in Porsche’s digital marketing department.

“ClimaCell is happy to cooperate with Porsche and have such an important feature implemented into the ROADS app. Knowing the Air Quality around us is essential for decision making regarding our health and we are happy to provide this for drivers all over the world,” says Dan Slagen, ClimaCell’s CMO.

The free ROADS app developed by Porsche offers every driver the right route. It has existed since 2019 and now more than 100,000 community members in over 60 countries. The app is available for iOS devices on the App Store and supports Apple CarPlay.

The cooperation between Porsche and ClimaCell was created as part of StartUp Autobahn, the largest open innovation platform in Europe. It brings young start-ups from the tech and mobility scene in touch with established companies. Porsche has recently extended its partnership with the platform for a further three years.

SOURCE: Porsche