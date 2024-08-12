New functions, extensive updates: My BMW App offers decision-making tool for switching from combustion engine to electric power

Electric mobility in the spotlight

The My BMW App and MINI App are being continuously expanded and improved, with a total of five updates carried out a year. The apps are growing increasingly important for customers, especially when it comes to electric mobility and vehicle charging.

Decision-making tool for the switch to electric mobility: Electric Vehicle Analysis.

The new Electric Vehicle Analysis function allows customers who drive a BMW with a combustion engine to simulate how well an all-electric BMW would suit their personal driving profile. To carry out the simulation, the customer selects an electric BMW model as an alternative vehicle in the app. Once the combustion-engined model has made at least 200 journeys and covered a distance of 2,000 kilometres (approx. 1,250 miles), the analysis clearly shows the number of journeys that could have been completed with the selected electric vehicle on a single charge. This is intended to combat the range anxiety and concerns about the everyday practicality of all-electric vehicles that are still prevalent* today. For the simulation, the app uses the real-world driving data for the combustion-engined model in question, as generated by the My Trips function. Thanks to this individual database, Electric Vehicle Analysis is able to provide the customer with a sound basis for deciding which drive type to choose in their next vehicle.The function will be upgraded in future to expand the reach of the analysis. Evaluations of the time vehicles are not in use and of long-distance journeys will be added, combined with information on charging facilities and the time required for charging. To use Electric Vehicle Analysis, customers must have a BMW with a combustion engine and BMW Operating System 7 or later and also consent to their driving data being used for the purpose of the analysis.

“Electric vehicles can already be incorporated perfectly into the daily routine of many customers – it’s just that the majority of them haven’t tried it yet,” says Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalisation. “Our app’s Electric Vehicle Analysis helps our customers to make an informed judgement in their choice of drive system.”

New functions for seamless interaction between vehicle and app.

The latest update introduced a series of features designed to produce a seamless route-planning experience when switching between vehicle and app. Options such as avoiding motorways, ferries or toll roads can now also be set in the app, for example, and are always automatically synchronised in both directions. In addition to this, the My BMW / MINI App with charging-optimised route planning for all-electric vehicles now also makes it possible to add individual charging stops, and these are then synchronised with the vehicle. The apps also notify the user of facilities in the vicinity of charging stations, such as restaurants, cafés, banks and supermarkets, complete with detailed information on them.

New Charging Wallet for managing charging tariffs.

Drivers of electric vehicles are now able to select and manage preferred charging tariffs from a large number of providers in the app’s new Charging Wallet. When the app user selects a charging station, the applicable prices for the selected charging tariffs are shown, depending on availability, allowing the user to choose the cheapest tariff for them.

Wide-reaching app functions are being continuously improved and expanded – with high levels of user satisfaction.

13 million customers around the world use the My BMW App and MINI App, with one million of these based in Germany alone. Both apps have an average rating of 4.8 stars in the App Store.

The apps keep drivers informed of the current status of their BMW or MINI, as well as allowing them to lock and unlock the doors, switch on the climate control, send destination addresses to the navigation system, or use the Remote 3D View feature to call up an image of the vehicle’s immediate vicinity or its interior. They can go to the Services & Store tab to check out the available digital services or obtain ConnectedDrive Upgrades. If the BMW or MINI Digital Key Plus has been set up, previously stored manoeuvres and parking functions can be carried out from outside the car while standing nearby.

Servicing and maintenance requirements can also be managed from the two apps. For example, users receive a push notification if their car needs to be serviced and can make an appointment directly in the app. The app also provides support during the service process, including check-in, service videos, status tracking and payment. Accident and breakdown assistance can likewise be accessed quickly using the app.

The availability of individual functions varies according to the vehicle specification and country involved.

* cf. for example statista survey on “reasons against buying an all-electric vehicle”

SOURCE: BMW Group