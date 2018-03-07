New Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is ready for work: smart, capable and more efficient than ever

Ford, America’s commercial vehicle leader, today introduces the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. New and exclusive driver-assist technologies, two new drivetrains including the only available diesel in the segment, and unsurpassed capabilities mean no other competitor can touch Transit Connect when it comes to helping any business go big.

The best-selling compact cargo van in America, Ford Transit Connect has a commanding 46 percent market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009 when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97 percent are still on the road – a testament to Transit Connect’s proven Built Ford Tough durability and versatility.

“The original Transit Connect’s compact size resonated with customers searching for a more maneuverable and efficient commercial van,” said Tim Stoehr, Ford general fleet marketing manager. “We’ve enhanced Transit Connect’s available technology and powertrains to keep up with what our customers need. It is a critical tool with smart features to help improve productivity out in the field.”

A smarter work environment to keep business moving

Transit Connect has the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the shop. It also offers:

Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path

Standard Side Wind Stabilization

Standard Rearview Camera

Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

Available Lane Keeping System helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle centered on the road

Available Adaptive Cruise Control makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead

Today, business lives revolve around the mobile phone and staying connected. According to Pew Research Center, smartphone ownership among U.S. adults has grown from 35 percent in 2011 to 77 percent today. Transit Connect is now smarter than ever to help these customers stay on the go. Tools like the only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC® 3 helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages hands-free or navigate to job sites.

Available wireless phone charging is a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver location, fuel level, tire pressure and more. Ford’s MyKey®programmable ignition key remains standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45 percent of maximum volume. Transit Connect’s interior has also been rethought. Redesigned front seats with new seat foam offer enhanced comfort over the previous model.

Powertrains to fit every need

The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines capable of running on five different fuels – giving business owners many choices to find the right engine for their needs.

A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway. This engine is E85-compatible and comes with a standard heavy-duty battery and available heavy-duty alternator to supply power to even the most demanding of upfit applications.

Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine – the only diesel in the segment – is targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg on the highway (actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019). The new diesel engine combines the latest in fuel injection, turbocharging and emissions-control technologies as well as Auto Start-Stop for reliable performance along with reduced fuel consumption. The new EcoBlue engine is also fitted with the 8-speed automatic transmission. Like the new 2.0-liter, the 1.5-liter EcoBlue comes with EcoMode and EcoCoach, which monitor fuel economy and encourage fuel-efficient driving behaviors.

Exclusively for fleets, a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with 6-speed automatic and CNG/propane gaseous fuel prep package is also available.

Functional and capable

Transit Connect is a modern-day workhorse. With city-friendly dual sliding side doors, a wide and flat load floor finished in durable vinyl, near-vertical walls and integrated tie-downs, it boasts flexible and generous cargo-carrying and towing capability. Loading a 48-inch pallet via forklift is easy with 180-degree swing-out rear cargo doors that can be locked in the open position. Its high-strength body is Built Ford Tough, engineered to rigorous global commercial vehicle durability standards.

With a 38.3-foot curb-to-curb turning diameter, short-wheelbase Transit Connect can maneuver and park on tight city streets. Transit Connect also provides unsurpassed towing capability of 2,000 pounds when paired with the available tow package. It’s engineered for maximum durability and service intervals to mitigate downtime.

Of course, Ford’s new Transit Connect Cargo Van is exceptionally customizable, with substantial support from aftermarket upfitters and suppliers for interior cargo management solutions, ladders and roof racks. Businesses ranging from mobile dog grooming to pipefitting can be kitted out with ease.

Delivering great capability and a compact footprint with urban-friendly maneuverability, Ford’s new Transit Connect is ideal for small business proprietors and fleet administrators aiming to right-size vehicles to specific duties, making it a popular choice for tradesmen and commercial fleets everywhere.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.