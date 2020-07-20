New Ford Tourneo and Transit Connect Active with fresh style and capability to take outdoor adventures in their stride

Ford today further expanded its fast-growing Active range with the new Tourneo Connect Active people mover and Transit Connect Active van variants, available to order soon for delivery from the end of this year.

Introducing rugged, SUV-inspired exterior styling, an optional mechanical limited-slip differential (mLSD) for improved traction, and raised ride height, the new Active models offer versatile, capable packages for customers whose adventurous business or lifestyle activities require rough-road capability.

In addition to enhancements for greater confidence in challenging terrain and weather conditions, the new Active variants also deliver signature interior finishes and advanced driver assistance and comfort technologies – while retaining the practicality and flexibility that is a hallmark of the Connect range.

Offering five- and seven-seat versions, the spacious Tourneo Connect Active can carry passengers and all their leisure equipment in style and comfort for days out in the countryside or longer trips away with friends and family. For business or dual-use customers, Transit Connect Active provides users with a smartly-styled and distinctive van to showcase their company, combined with the versatility to double up as a lifestyle vehicle at the weekend.

“Our Active models are a hit with drivers who need to venture off the beaten track, and want to look good while they do it,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s for business or pleasure – the new Tourneo and Transit Connect Active models have the flexibility and capability to support customers with a sense of adventure.”

The Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active join the larger eight-seat Tourneo Custom Active people mover and Transit Custom Active van launched last month – also featuring SUV-inspired styling, versatile interiors and optional mLSD. In addition, Ford offers Active versions of the popular Focus and Fiesta passenger cars for customers in Europe.

Driveline enhancements increase capability

Both the Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active can be specified with the same mLSD technology already introduced for the larger Active models – developed in partnership with driveline specialists Quaife to provide optimised traction.

The mLSD automatically transfers engine torque in low-grip conditions to the wheel with the most traction, allowing drivers to more comfortably tackle wet, slippery and challenging surfaces including unpaved roads, gravel tracks, grassy campsites or snow and ice.

Ford engineers also developed a bespoke Traction Control configuration to harmonise the system more effectively with the characteristics of the mLSD – optimising performance in challenging driving conditions for a more sure-footed drive.

Similar advanced differential technology has previously been used to enhance the traction and handling characteristics of Ford Performance models including the Focus RS, Fiesta ST and Focus ST, and has no impact on CO 2 emissions or fuel efficiency.

Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active both also benefit from a ride height increase of 24 mm at the front and 9 mm at the rear, giving better clearance over bumps, ruts and unsealed road surfaces. The increased height also results in a higher driving position for more confident progress in urban, highway and rough-road scenarios.

Rugged and distinctive styling

The new Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active feature roof rails as standard to facilitate carrying oversized equipment, from bike racks and canoes to work tools. Front and rear skid plates also contribute to the vehicles’ tougher appearance.

Exclusive Active five-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels contrast polished metal with dark detailing to help further enhance the Active series’ bold and distinctive appearance. A signature Active mesh grille further distinguishes the two models.

Practicality is enhanced with additional cladding on the body sides, mirror caps, wheel arches and rear bumper, helping prevent paintwork scuffs when negotiating brush trails or when loading tools or equipment.

A full-width Active decal and complementary Active badges feature on the front wings, and two new eye-catching colours – Sedona Orange and Solar Silver – are available to complete the distinctive Active look.

Enhanced comfort and interior versatility

Select interior upgrades enhance the comfort and practicality of the Active range, including exclusive seat trim patterns and stitching, blue contrast detailing and Active branding.

Metallic scuff plates on both front door sills are embossed with the Active logo and help prevent paint scratches from boots and equipment when getting in and out of the vehicle.

Tourneo Connect Active’s spacious and flexible interior is designed to be easily reconfigurable to accommodate passengers and equipment. The five-seat Tourneo Connect Active features a 60/40 split second row bench that folds flat for easy equipment loading and optimised luggage space. The longer Tourneo Grand Connect Active adds two more seats in a third row that folds into the floor when not in use.

The Active series enhancements have no negative effect on Transit Connect’s load space. Load volume remains at 2.9 m³ or 3.6 m³ depending on the wheelbase specified, with payloads reaching 982 kg.

Advanced driver assistance and powertrains

All new Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active models are powered by Ford’s 1.5‑litre EcoBlue diesel engine featuring advance fuel injection, turbocharging and emission-control technologies with a low-friction design to deliver responsive performance alongside reduced fuel consumption.1

Available with 100 PS or 120 PS power outputs, the engine is offered alongside a choice of smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmissions. The mLSD is available on both Tourneo and Transit Connect models as an option with the 120 PS manual powertrain.

The Active series models benefit from the same comprehensive suite of Ford’s advanced safety and driver assistance systems as the rest of the Connect range, designed to help reduce driver fatigue and avoid or mitigate the effects of accidents.

Features include Intelligent Speed Limiter2 technology that can help drivers avoid speeding fines by automatically adjusting maximum vehicle speed to remain within legal limits, Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking,2 Side Wind Stabilisation,2 and Active Park Assist2 that helps to steer the vehicle into both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces.

The Tourneo and Transit family of vehicles last year played a significant role in Ford being the most popular commercial vehicle brand in Europe for the fifth consecutive year.

1Homologated fuel efficiency and CO 2 data will be published closer to on-sale date.

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. Light Duty Vehicle type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will have fuel/energy consumption and CO 2 -emission information for New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) and WLTP. WLTP will fully replace the NEDC latest by the end of the year 2020. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. During NEDC phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC. There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered, so the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

2Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle.

