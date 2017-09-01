New Ford Ranger black edition makes debut at Frankfurt Motor Show

Ford is unveiling the exclusive new Ranger Black Edition at the Frankfurt Motor Show, offering customers of Europe’s No.1 selling pickup a distinctive new version with a striking colour-coded appearance.

The Black Edition model is based on the popular Limited series, and features a de-chromed body in Absolute Black with a black finish for the radiator grille, alloy wheels, sports bar and exterior detailing. The production run will be restricted to just 2,500 units and will be offered in Double Cab bodystyle only.

The Ranger Black Edition standard equipment specification includes satellite navigation, front parking sensors and rear view camera, adding to the Limited series features such as Ford SYNC 3 multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone electronic climate control, leather seat trim, and power-folding, heated door mirrors.

“Ranger customers appreciate the vehicle’s tough, go-anywhere capability and its rugged good looks, and we expect this attractive new limited series to be snapped up within weeks,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

Ford Ranger is Europe’s top selling pickup with sales of 23,100 for July 2017 year-to-date*, an increase of 12.1 per cent over the prior year, and marking the best year for Ranger since launch.

