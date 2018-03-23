New Ford Mustang looks faster, goes faster: more athletic styling, enhanced powertrains, advanced driver assist tech

A sleeker, faster and more technologically-advanced new Ford Mustang delivers more athletic styling, sophisticated engine and suspension enhancements, advanced driver assistance features and more customisation options for customers of the iconic sports car in Europe.

Available in fastback and convertible body styles, the instantly-recognisable, powerful Mustang profile now features more refined aerodynamics, and is enhanced with LED lighting technology, and a choice of 11 bold exterior colours and new alloy wheel options.

The Mustang’s 5.0-litre Ford V8 engine now delivers 450 PS – and is able to sprint from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.3 seconds when combined with Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox. Mustang’s six-speed manual transmission now features rev-matching technology that delivers smoother, faster downshifts accompanied by a “blip” of the powerful engine.

Tuned to match European driving expectations, Mustang’s fun-to-drive character is optimised with sophisticated new MagneRide® adjustable suspension and selectable Drive Modes, including a new customisable My Mode option. A new Active Valve Performance Exhaust even delivers an innovative Good Neighbour Mode for early-morning or late-night driving.

Mustang driver assistance technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Aidenhance the driving experience with greater peace-of-mind. A contemporary, upscale interior features soft-touch materials and a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster for a superior occupant experience.

“Europe’s passion for Mustang has proven even greater than we imagined – more than 33,000 Mustangs are already bringing one of the most iconic sights in motoring to the continent’s streets,” said Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company. “There are few cars on the road that can deliver such a combination of heritage, style and performance to such a wide audience. The new Ford Mustang offers the most compelling package yet.”

Unmistakably Mustang

The exterior of the new Ford Mustang delivers a sleeker, more athletic appearance while retaining the instantly-recognisable character honed through more than 50 years of production. The bonnet profile is now lower with integrated air vents, combined with a revised lower grille design to give the Mustang a sharper, more aggressive face, while improving aerodynamics.

Ford engineers paid particular attention to reducing front end lift, adding a larger front splitter that increases downforce to help keep the front end planted to the ground for greater stability. Rocker shields to the rear of the front wheel arches improve air flow beneath the Mustang, reducing drag by up to 3 per cent.

The Mustang’s dramatic rear-end design is further enhanced with a re-modelled bumper and diffuser element, accommodating standard quad-tailpipes for the 5.0-litre V8 model that testify to the power and performance available. In addition, Mustang is now offered with a new optional boot spoiler for an even sportier profile.

Crisp, clear and energy-efficient, Mustang’s headlights, daytime running lights, indicators and iconic three-dimensional tri-bar tail lights now all feature LED technology as standard for Mustang models in Europe, with LED foglights also available. The front headlight bezels also have been restyled to reflect the trapezoidal shape of the upper grille.

A wider range of customisation options will enable Mustang customers in Europe to make even more of a statement. Three bold, dynamic new metallic paint colours are available – Kona Blue, Orange Fury and Royal Crimson, while customers wishing to stand out even more can add racing stripes that are available in either white or black. New 19-inch forged alloy wheels are offered in multiple finishes each with a unique character, including Nickel, Ebony Black and Polished Aluminium.

The new Mustang interior delivers a more premium feel. Soft touch materials now feature for the door linings and the door handles are finished in aluminium. The centre console features a new hand-stitched, soft-touch wrap, finished with stitching in a contrast colour for a more dynamic and upscale feel. The instrument panel surround is available in four new aluminium finishes.

A new engine-start button pulses red from the moment the door is unlocked until the engine sparks in to life, giving Mustang a heartbeat of its own. At a rate of 30 beats per minute, the start button mirrors the resting heart rate of a pony.

A Carbon Sport interior package is also available across the Mustang range, including suede-effect Alcantara door and seat inserts, plus a carbon fibre instrument panel surround and gear knob. Leather-trimmed, heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel are also offered across the line-up for the first time, for ultimate comfort. Customers who opt for the leather Recaro racing seat option now have a choice of three colours; Show Stopper Red, Midnight Blue and Ebony.

Ultimate performance

Exhilarating performance and a fun-to-drive experience have been at the heart of the Mustang’s DNA since the first model was launched in 1964. New powertrain, chassis and technology enhancements enable the new Mustang to deliver the most rewarding driving experience yet.

Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine has been further developed to deliver more power and a higher rev-limit than ever before. Peak power of 450 PS and 529 Nm of torque is supported by the introduction of Ford’s new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system, which also increases low-end torque, and when combined with Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox delivers 12.1 l/100 km (23.3 mpg) fuel-efficiency and 270 g/km CO 2 emissions.*

The more fuel-efficient 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine delivers 290 PS and 440 Nm of torque alongside 9.0 l/100km (31.4 mpg) and 199 g/km CO 2 , when combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine offers a more responsive and engaging driving experience thanks to a transient overboost function for the turbocharger – triggered under heavy acceleration to provide an extra burst of boost following each up-shift.

Both engines can be equipped with a choice of new 10-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. Tested over more than 6 million kilometres, the Mustang’s advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission option offers greater fuel-efficiency through a low-friction architecture and Auto Start-Stop capability, and improved acceleration compared with a six-speed automatic gearbox through optimised gear spacing and a wide ratio span.

The 10-speed automatic’s electronic control system enables settings that optimise performance for Drive Modes, and real-time adaptive shift-scheduling allows the transmission to adapt to changing conditions and select the right gear in any situation – from coast-road cruising to the drag-strip. Steering wheel-mounted paddles-shifters allow drivers maximum control.

“Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” said Matthias Tonn, Mustang chief programme engineer, Ford of Europe. “The Mustang’s new 10-speed transmission enables the engine to deliver peak power and torque while up-shifting, for faster acceleration and seamless performance.”

Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox is further enhanced to manage the power of Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8 engine; a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel deliver greater durability and quicker gear changes. The six-speed manual transmission also is equipped with Ford’s new rev-matching technology, which uses the engine’s electronic control system to briefly “blip” the throttle as the driver downshifts – matching the engine rotation speed to that of the gear that is being selected for smooth, seamless gear-changes.

Launch Control offers maximum traction and consistent standing starts. Electronic Line Lock that applies only the front brakes, allowing the driver to spin the rear wheels and warm the tyres while stationary, is now standard with the 2.3‑litre EcoBoost engine, in addition to the 5.0‑litre V8 – helping achieve optimised standing start performance.

Ford engineers have further optimised Mustang’s driving dynamics to deliver the most engaging driving experience yet. Recalibrated shock absorbers improve stability through corners, and rear suspension is stiffened with a cross-axis joint that reduces unwanted movement at each corner, which can lead to body flex. Thicker anti-roll bars also better control body-roll for sharper handling.

A new optional MagneRide® Damping System can deliver a lightning-quick response to changing road conditions. A unique fluid inside the damper can be electronically stimulated to offer higher or lower damping resistance, depending on the driving scenario. Sensors monitor conditions one thousand times per second to ensure optimum handling performance.

Two new Drive Modes are now offered to help drivers match electronic stability control, throttle response, automatic gear-shift patterns, steering and Active Valve Performance Exhaust settings to the driving scenario. In addition to Normal, Sport, Track and Snow/Wet Modes:

Drag Strip Mode optimises performance for maximum acceleration standing starts and quarter-mile performance at dedicated drag racing strips

My Mode enables drivers to select their own preferred settings for performance, dynamics and exhaust sound

New Active Valve Performance Exhaust technology means drivers can for the first time adjust the intensity of the Mustang’s exhaust note to suit their mood and the driving scenario. The innovative Good Neighbour Mode can be programmed to automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day to avoid disturbing neighbours, not least when firing up the legendary 5.0-litre V8 early in the morning.

Smart tech for safety and convenience

The new Ford Mustang will be offered to customers in Europe with a comprehensive range of driver assistance technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection – designed to reduce the severity of and, in some cases, even mitigate frontal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians.

Mustang for the first time will also be offered with Adaptive Cruise Control and Distance Alert technologies that help drivers maintain an appropriate distance to the vehicle ahead, as well as Lane Departure Warning that can warn when drivers unintentionally drift out of lane, and Lane Keeping Aid that can apply torque to the steering wheel to steer the vehicle back into lane. The sophisticated technologies will contribute to an improved Euro NCAP rating safety rating.

A customisable, all-digital, 12-inch LCD instrument cluster will deliver information displays optimised to match the selected Drive Mode – similar to the Ford GT supercar – helping drivers get the most from every driving experience. The cluster configuration will automatically change depending on Drive Mode, and can be programmed by the driver to display a range of gauges in one of seven colours. Drivers of Mustangs equipped with the 12-inch display will see an industry-first, video-game-style animation when the Electric Line Lock feature is activated.

The new Mustang also features Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, which allows drivers to control their connected smartphones, audio, navigation, and climate functions with conversational voice commands, and by using pinch and swipe gestures on the central 8-inch touch screen. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.

A new special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt pays homage to the Mustang GT fastback that featured in the legendary Warner Bros. film starring Steve McQueen. Available in Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green, Mustang Bullitt is powered by an uprated Ford 5.0-litre V8 that is anticipated to deliver 464 PS and 529 Nm of torque.*

“Nothing captured the spirit and excitement of Mustang quite like that amazing car chase in ‘Bullitt’” Armstrong said. “The new Mustang Bullitt will pack a similar punch when it goes on sale this year with more power, exciting new features like rev-matching and B&O PLAY audio, and – just like Steve McQueen – dripping with understated cool.”

