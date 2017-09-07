New Ford Mustang, EcoSport, Ranger Black Edition and Tourneo Custom to make European debuts in Frankfurt

Ford will deliver European motor show debuts for the new Ford Mustang, EcoSport sports utility vehicle (SUV), Ranger Black Edition pickup and Tourneo Custom people mover at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Germany.

Showcasing the diversity of the company’s European model range, a sleeker and more powerful version of the iconic Mustang sports car, more capable and comfortable version of the compact EcoSport SUV, and more versatile and premium Tourneo Custom eight/nine-seater will be joined for the first time by the limited production Ranger Black Edition.

The comprehensive all-new Ford Fiesta line-up – including the Fiesta Active crossover and Fiesta ST that go on sale next year – will be on display, alongside the exclusive Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition, featuring a unique red-and-white-stripe livery celebrating the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT40 Mark IV race car.

Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Ford Motor Company, will deliver a keynote address on Ford’s vision for the future of mobility and will announce a new Smart Mobility initiative at the New Mobility World media night, Hall 3.1, Messe Frankfurt, from 18:30 CET, September 12.

Frankfurt Motor Show visitors will find the Ford stand in Hall 9, Messe Frankfurt. A full press release and further media assets at http://iaa2017.fordpresskits.com will be made available from 10:00 CET, September 11.

Specialist spokespeople are available for interview, please contact the Ford of Britain press office to schedule.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.