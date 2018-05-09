All-new Ford Fiesta Active Crossover delivers SUV appeal and true fiesta driving experience

The all-new Fiesta Active – the first in a new family of Active crossover models inspired by sports utility vehicles (SUVs) – is now on sale.

The Active combines rugged styling and enhanced versatility with fun-to-drive dynamics and sophisticated comfort and driver assistance technologies, for Europe’s growing numbers of SUV and crossover customers.

The all-new Fiesta Active model adds even more practicality to the multi-award-winning Fiesta in five-door body style, featuring raised ride-height that delivers greater ability over rough road tracks and a higher driving position for more confident urban and highway driving.

SUV-inspired exterior features include additional cladding, unique 17-inch alloy wheel designs, and roof rails to help carry bicycles or sports equipment – supporting active lifestyles. The interior features sports seats with exclusive materials and designs, standard SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity and entertainment system, and available B&O PLAY premium audio for ultimate sound quality.

The Fiesta Active driving experience is enhanced with Drive Mode technology that enables drivers to choose between Normal, Eco and Slippery modes to match driving characteristics to the environment with the press of a button. Sophisticated powertrain options include Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140 PS, and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine offering up to 120 PS.

“Car-buyers love the versatility, bold styling and confidence-inspiring abilities of SUVs – and demand has never been higher – which is why we’ve fused these qualities with our all-new Fiesta’s class-leading driving experience and advanced driving technologies to deliver a Fiesta Active crossover that seamlessly fits with our customers’ active lifestyles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service. Ford of Europe.

Ford SUV sales were up 24 per cent in 2017 – approaching 1 in 5 of every new Ford vehicle sold in Europe – driven by best-ever sales years for the compact EcoSport, mid-size Kuga and large Edge. The all-new Fiesta Active will be joined by the new KA+ Active value small car and all-new Focus Active five-door and wagon models on sale later this year.

Bold and rugged styling

The all-new Fiesta Active delivers a more rugged interpretation of the elegant all-new Fiesta exterior design, featuring dark cladding that flows from the front bumper lip, through the wheel arches and side profile to the rear. A dark grille with unique mesh pattern also features a dark surround, and front fog lamps are housed within dynamic C-shaped bumper recesses.

A bespoke rear bumper delivers a more commanding appearance, supported by available LED taillamps. Bright scuff plates feature front and rear, and unique-to-Active 17-inch alloy wheels are available in Rough Metal or Absolute Black finishes. Vibrant paint colours include Lux Yellow, Ruby Red and Blue Wave, and customers can also opt for a black or red contrast roof depending on body colour.

Fiesta Active ride height is increased by 18 millimetres over the standard all-new Fiesta chassis, and track increased by 10 millimetres, delivering a more imposing stance alongside greater rough road capability and a confidence-inspiring driving position.

High-quality materials, seamless surfaces and an intuitive layout feature for the interior. A leather steering wheel and gearknob, and satin aluminium detailing deliver a high-quality feel; contrasting with body-colour decorative elements for the central and passenger-side instrument panel.

The Fiesta Active’s sports seats are available with coloured stitching that forms horizontal bars down the centre of the backrests, and offer lumbar support for the driver and four-way adjustment for driver and passenger. An optional openable panorama roof allows daylight to flood the cabin for an even more open and spacious feel.

The Fiesta Active’s interior is prepared for the challenges of muddy boots, sandy beach towels and soggy passengers. Fiesta seat materials and carpets are tested in Ford’s upgraded materials laboratory in Dunton, U.K. Seat bolsters undergo 60,000 test cycles to ensure wear-resistance, and the robustness of colours is tested using a weatherometer, and analysed with a spectrometer to make sure they don’t fade after extensive exposure to ultraviolet light. Leather steering wheels are even tested for resistance to sunscreen lotion.

Ready to tackle rough or smooth

The all-new Fiesta Active delivers confidence for drivers whether on smooth Tarmac roads, gravel tracks or in slippery conditions, while retaining the fun-to-drive character of the multi-award-winning all-new Fiesta.

Optimised front shock absorbers feature a new hydraulic rebound stopper to smooth out bumps or jolts when driving over rough surfaces. Unique knuckle geometry for the suspension and bespoke settings for the springs and shock absorbers combine with revised electric power-assisted steering and electronic stability control (ESC) tuning for enhanced comfort and responsiveness across a multitude of surfaces.

Fiesta Active models offers three selectable Drive Modes:

Normal mode uses the standard settings for ESC and Traction Control for everyday driving

Eco mode adjusts engine and throttle settings to help drivers save even more fuel when desired

Slippery mode – available with six-speed manual gearbox only – adjusts ESC and Traction Control settings for increased confidence on surfaces with reduced grip such as snow and ice; reducing straight-ahead wheel spin, including when pulling away from stationary. Slippery mode also helps drivers maintain control when cornering or changing lanes in slippery conditions by delivering small adjustments to the throttle and brakes to prevent excessive understeer or oversteer

Advanced driver assistance technology

The all-new Fiesta Active delivers the comprehensive range of sophisticated driver assistance technologies introduced to the all-new Fiesta range that went on sale across Europe last year. The technologies are supported by cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors, which are able to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings and scan the road ahead up to a distance of 130 metres – more than the length of a football pitch.

Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection can detect people who are in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path, using light from the Fiesta’s headlights at night.

The system is designed to reduce the severity of some frontal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians, or help drivers avoid some impacts altogether. A wider camera angle helps to better track pedestrian movements.

Further features available include Traffic Sign Recognition and Auto High Beam, which now performs more effectively in situations where a central barrier divides opposing carriageways, and can detect oncoming trucks to avoid dazzling drivers positioned above the central divide. A soft-ramping feature improves comfort for drivers at night with soft transitioning between high- and low-beam.

Other available driver assistance technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control, Adjustable Speed Limiter, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Lane Keeping Alert and Forward Collision Warning.

The all-new Fiesta achieved a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, and offers safety features including side airbags designed to lift the occupant’s arm away from an impact zone; rear outer seats load limiters and pre-tensioners; and front passenger seat airbags that can be deactivated to allow for child seats.

Premium connectivity and audio

The all-new Fiesta Active delivers premium connectivity and audio features to help customers get the most from their adventures on the road.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system enables Fiesta Active drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, and features SYNC AppLink for voice-activation of a range of smartphone apps. Tablet-inspired colour touchscreens up to 8-inches can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.

Reflecting the consumer shift towards portable digital multimedia, Fiesta Active delivers Bluetooth connectivity and two USB ports as standard, with an integrated CD player offered as an optional extra. However drivers choose to access their music, Fiesta’s sound systems will deliver high-quality audio, including the B&O PLAY Sound System.

B&O PLAY systems – exclusive to Ford’s global vehicle line-up – offer an elevated audio experience with specifically tailored speaker placement and calibration for each vehicle. For Fiesta Active, ten speakers are provided, including a boot-mounted subwoofer and a central mid-range speaker on top of the instrument panel, incorporating the B&O PLAY aluminum logo and a unique radiating hole pattern. Total amplifier power is 675 watts, governed by a Digital Signal Processing Amplifier that controls equalisation and audio mixing including selectable Surround Sound for even more rich and powerful sound, regardless of seating position.

“Our new Active models are designed to make the journey to the experience, a part of the experience. Features including SYNC 3 connectivity, B&O PLAY premium audio and our openable panorama roof will help customers get satisfaction from every journey,” de Waard said.

Powerful engines for active lifestyles

Ford’s sophisticated 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine offer performance and fuel efficiency that support a class-leading driving experience and reduce costs for owners, while meeting the latest stringent Euro 6 emissions standards.

Offered with 85 PS, 100 PS, 125 PS and 140 PS, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost delivers from 113 g/km CO 2 emissions and 5.0 l/100 km (56.5 mpg) fuel efficiency,* combined with Ford’s a new six-speed manual gearbox with a reduced friction architecture that further supports reduced CO 2 , or six-speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters in combination with the 100 PS variant, delivering 139 g/km CO 2 emissions and 6.1 l/100 km (46.3 mpg) fuel efficiency.

The turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost features technologies including high-pressure direct fuel injection, Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing, and an innovative offset crankshaft design for unparalleled three-cylinder refinement.

Offered with 85 PS and 120 PS – both combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, Ford’s 1.5‑litre TDCi engine delivers CO 2 emissions from 103 g/km, and from 4.0 l/100 km (70.6 mpg) fuel efficiency. The 120 PS variant became the first high-power diesel powertrain ever offered for Fiesta when introduced last year – delivering a versatile combination of power, torque and fuel efficiency for a fun-to-drive experience.

The 1.5-litre TDCi employs optimised combustion chamber design, turbocharging – including variable geometry technology for the 120 PS version – and sophisticated fuel injection that enhances refinement. Smart Regenerative Charging enhances fuel efficiency by selectively engaging the alternator and charging the battery when the vehicle is coasting and braking.

Fiesta Active fuel efficiency is further enhanced with Auto Start‑Stop technology as standard for all 1.0-litre EcoBoost engines and the 120 PS 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, and is available for the 85 PS 1.5-litre TDCi. Active Grille Shutter technology for all 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 85 PS 1.5-litre TDCi engines automatically closes to reduce drag when cooling airflow to the radiator is not needed.

The all-new Fiesta Active with Active-1, Active B&O PLAY and Active-3 equipment levels joins the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of Fiestas since the iconic small car first went on sale more than 40 years ago. Versions to suit almost any lifestyle include the stylish Fiesta Titanium, the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line and the upscale Fiesta Vignale.

