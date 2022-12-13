New Ford Escape achieves Good rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The new 2023 Ford Escape®, the perfect getaway vehicle to conquer daily adventures, has earned an overall Good rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after successfully completing updated front overlap crash testing

Of the 15 small SUVs tested, Escape was one of only two to receive the IIHS top tier ‘good’ rating. The new IIHS 2.0 moderate front overlap crash testing now includes measuring impact to rear-seat occupants in addition to front passengers. The same good rating applies to all Ford Escape SUVs produced after May 2022.

The 2022 Escape is also recognized by IIHS as a TOP SAFETY PICK when equipped with specific headlights.

Equipped better than ever before to conquer daily adventures – from heavy traffic to lunch with co-workers or maneuvering into the last parking space on the block – the 2023 Ford Escape SUV is ready to shine in the city and for quick getaways.

Ford has given Escape a thorough makeover that includes a stylish new ST-Line series, available 13.2-inch display with cloud-connected SYNC® 4 Technology and new advanced driver-assistance system technologies. Continuing popular features include a sliding second row seat with more second-row legroom than the Toyota Sequoia, and hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine choices.

The new Escape is also smart and connected with SYNC 4 providing cloud-connected navigation and integrating standard wireless Apple CarPlay software feature and Android Auto smart driving capability for fast, easy connectivity.

Available Ford Co-Pilot360 technology now features Intersection Assist 2.0, which helps clients avoid potential collisions with pedestrians while turning. Escape also will debut Blind Spot Assist, which will alert the driver with a light on the sideview mirror, applying a nudge in the steering system to help caution against an unsafe action in a case where the driver has missed warnings from the Blind Spot Information System. This feature will detect other vehicles and motorcyclists in blind spots. New Rear Cross Traffic Braking builds upon BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert to detect objects crossing Escape’s path while in reverse and automatically brake if a cross traffic collision is imminent, such as when backing out of a parking spot or driveway.

The new Escape SUV is assembled at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, available to order now, and will reach dealerships early in 2023.

SOURCE: IIHS