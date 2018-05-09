All-new Fiesta ST takes hot hatch performance to the next level with industry-first technologies

The all-new Ford Fiesta ST is the most responsive, engaging and fun-to-drive Fiesta ST ever, featuring a range of innovative Sports Technologies that enhance power and performance; cornering and agility; and versatility for scenarios from the school run to race track.

The all-new Fiesta is powered by Ford’s all-new 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine – the first three-cylinder engine ever to power a Ford Performance model – delivering 200 PS and 290 Nm of torque for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph.

Selectable Drive Modes feature on the all-new Fiesta ST for the first time, enabling engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings, and shifting the vehicle’s character from flexible everyday hatchback to track-focussed sports car at the push of a button. Optional Launch Control also helps drivers achieve consistently fast standing starts on track, supported by a dedicated graphical display in the instrument cluster.

Fiesta ST’s first optional mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD) optimises cornering grip, and segment-first, Ford-patented force vectoring springs deliver sharper turn-in, better rear-end responsiveness and a more connected feel.

The all-new Fiesta ST is available from launch in three-door and five-door body styles, offering comfort and convenience features including SYNC 3 connectivity, B&O PLAY premium audio; and sophisticated driver assistance technologies such as Lane Keeping Aid and Traffic Sign Recognition.

“Hot-hatch drivers are expecting big things from this small car. We’ve applied what we’ve learned from recent Ford Performance models including the Focus RS and Ford GT to develop an all-new Fiesta ST that sets a new standard for driving fun in its segment, with a throaty three-cylinder soundtrack that will speak to petrol-heads whatever their language,” said Leo Roeks, Ford Performance director, Europe.

Developed by Ford Performance to provide everyday usability and fuel efficiency alongside an exceptional driving experience that flatters the novice while rewarding the expert, the all-new version of Ford’s acclaimed hot-hatch is available to order now.

More power, more efficiency

Ford’s all-new 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine uses turbocharging, high-pressure fuel injection, Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing and a three-cylinder architecture to deliver 200 PS at 6,000 rpm, and 290 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm.

The engine’s three-cylinder architecture delivers naturally high torque at low rpm. Performance is further boosted by a new turbocharger that uses an optimised turbine design to build boost pressure faster and minimise lag for a more responsive and fun driving experience.

A new combination of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection technology helps deliver high power and responsiveness alongside reduced CO 2 emissions with a particular increase in fuel efficiency under light engine loads.

The Fiesta ST’s 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine features Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a three-cylinder engine – first announced for the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine – to further improve fuel efficiency for Fiesta ST customers without affecting performance.

The technology automatically stops fuel delivery and valve operation for one of the engine’s cylinders in conditions where full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds – 20 times faster than the blink of an eye – to seamlessly deliver full performance on demand.

The all-aluminium engine also features an integrated exhaust manifold that improves efficiency by helping the engine reach optimal temperatures faster, and delivers torque more rapidly by minimising the distance exhaust gasses travel between cylinders and turbocharger. Active exhaust valve technology amplifies the uniquely exhilarating and naturally sporty three-cylinder engine sound to enhance the driving experience.

The all-new Fiesta ST delivers 47.1 mpg fuel efficiency and 136 g/km CO 2 emissions,* and also features gas particulate filter technology that reduces soot emissions.

Gripping performance

The third-generation Fiesta ST is the first to be offered with an optional Quaife LSD, helping to optimise front-end traction for enhanced cornering ability – in particular delivering more grip on the exit of corners.

The mechanical system works to limit distribution of engine torque to a wheel with reduced grip – for example, the inside wheel during a cornering manoeuvre – to reduce wheel spin, and improves distribution of engine torque to the wheel with more grip to fully exploit engine performance.

The new LSD option works alongside Ford’s enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology that improves road-holding and reduces understeer by applying brake force to the inside front wheel when cornering.

The balance between the two features has been fine-tuned by Ford Performance engineers to deliver optimal grip on dry surfaces and smoothness on wet surfaces.

“Performance car drivers will be familiar with the dreaded ‘one-wheel peel’, where a fast corner exit is hampered by an overload of torque to the inside wheel,” Roeks said. “We’ve tuned the all-new Fiesta ST’s mechanical LSD option to work seamlessly with enhanced Torque Vectoring Control to deliver the best possible natural traction without ‘burning away’ excess torque with brake interventions.”

Spring into action

Developed by Ford engineers, Ford-patented force vectoring springs improve the stability, agility and responsiveness of the all-new Fiesta ST’s twist-beam rear suspension – delivering a more connected feel and contributing to an exceptional fun-to-drive experience.

The all-new Fiesta ST is the first compact hot-hatchback to benefit from the technology that uses non-uniform, non-interchangeable, directionally-wound springs to apply vectoring forces to the rear suspension and enables cornering forces to travel directly into the spring, for increased lateral stiffness.

Advantages offered by the unique suspension configuration include:

Sharper turn-in and response to steering inputs and directional changes

A saving of 10 kg compared with a Watt’s linkage solution typically used to enhance stiffness

Compatibility with traditional suspension dampers

No compromise on comfort, ride quality or refinement

Ford’s force vectoring springs are cold-formed for greater durability and strength, with the varying pitch and diameter properties throughout the spring uniquely developed for the all-new Fiesta ST application.

In addition, the sophisticated suspension system features Tenneco twin-tube front and mono-tube rear dampers that use RC1 valve technology to deliver frequency-dependent damping – enabling enhanced body control while retaining high-speed driving refinement. Rear twist-beam roll stiffness of 1,400 Nm/deg is the firmest of any Ford Performance model.

“We went through three times the normal number of suspension iterations to find a set-up that delivered the exciting driving experience demanded of an ST model, but also comfort and refinement for everyday driving,” Roeks said. “The car’s sophisticated dampers self-adjust to tune out high-frequency road imperfections when there is limited demand for damping – like on the motorway, but adjust again to deliver optimised road-holding performance when driven hard.”

Ultimate standing-start performance

Developed for use on track only, optional Launch control enables all-new Fiesta ST drivers to achieve maximum satisfaction with consistently fast standing starts.

Designed to be simple to use, drivers can select Launch Control using steering wheel controls, activating a dedicated graphical display in the 4.2-inch instrument cluster. Holding the throttle fully open will instruct the system to build engine rpm and automatically hold at the rev limit – filling an on-screen gauge that indicates when the car is prepared for launch.

Releasing the clutch fully then enables an optimised standing start with electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, Torque Vectoring Control and Torque Steer Compensation systems managing power and torque delivery.

Selectable Drive Modes add even more versatility for the all-new Fiesta ST, enabling drivers to optimise the driving experience to suit scenarios from school run to the race track:

In Normal mode, engine mapping, traction control, ESC, active exhaust valve and electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) are configured to deliver natural responsiveness and a connected feel

In Sport mode, engine mapping and throttle pedal response are sharpened, and EPAS settings adjusted to deliver more feedback and finer control for fast road driving. The active noise control valve opens to intensify the sporty exhaust note

In Track mode, all vehicle dynamics features are tuned for the fastest possible lap times, traction control is disabled and ESC interventions are set to wide-slip mode for hard circuit driving

Three-mode ESC enables drivers to choose between full system intervention; wide-slip mode with limited intervention; and full system de-activation.

The Ford Performance model’s sporty character is further enhanced using a bespoke steering knuckle design; unique EPAS calibration with 12:1 steering ratio – the fastest of any Ford Performance model and 14 per cent faster than the previous generation Fiesta ST200; and high performance braking system with 278 mm vented front and 253 mm solid rear discs.

Drivers can exploit the all-new Fiesta ST’s technologies to their fullest from a driving position painstakingly developed by Ford Performance for optimal control and vehicle balance. The driver’s seat offers a unique-to-segment combination of seat-back angle and seat-base tilt adjustment.

More equipment, more choice

Available from launch in both three-door and five-door body styles with sporty ST exterior styling and standard 17-inch or optional 18-inch alloy wheels , the all-new Fiesta ST offers customers more personalisation options than ever before with ST-1, ST-2 and ST-3 equipment levels.

Exterior colours include Frozen White, Magnetic, Moondust Silver, Performance Blue, Race Red, Shadow Black and Silver Fox, and interiors feature as standard supportive Recaro seats, ST gearknob, and flat-bottomed steering wheel with stitching that is replicated on the leather handbrake lever and gear-lever gaiter.

Customers can choose from a range of trim elements for the gear lever, steering wheel, door pulls and decorative dashboard spear, and select from distinctive styling packs. A fully openable panorama sunroof is available as an option.

A standard SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system with 6.5-inch screen or optional 8-inch screen enables Fiesta ST drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands. A high quality B&O PLAY Sound System for a high-end audio experience is also offered.

Standard driver assistance technologies include Lane Keeping Aid, Lane Keeping Alert and cruise control with Speed Limiter, while features including rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, auto-highbeam and Traffic Sign Recognition also are available.

“Drivers need look no further than the all-new Fiesta ST to understand what Ford means when we explain that ST stands for Sports Technologies,” Roeks said. “Every performance function of this car has been enhanced with innovation.”

