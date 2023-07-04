New Fiat Topolino: electrifying urban mobility with a unique taste of Dolce Vita

New Fiat Topolino: the easiest way to enrich urban mobility with Dolce Vita, joy, and color

FIAT continues its mission to develop sustainable mobility for the cities and turn them into relaxing playgrounds where driving becomes an easy and sustainable experience accessible to all. Such an objective becomes a reality thanks to the new Fiat Topolino, a joyful and cool new electric car for everyone, for families and even the youngest, since the minimum age to drive it – depending on the market – is 14 years old. An eclectic electric vehicle which will fit any moment and any place, offering plenty of usage ways.

Topolino is an ideal solution for urban and short-range mobility, able to access anywhere thanks to its electric nature. A homage to the brand’s history and its ability to innovate with likability and coolness, it perfectly embodies the New Dolce Vita style and pure Italian beauty.

With truly unique accessories – such as the little shower, which makes it the perfect beach essential -, a fresh design, and the ability to drive it from age 14 and up, the New Fiat Topolino also embraces a new target audience.

In addition, it perfectly embodies FIAT’s commitment to sustainability: thanks to its electric nature, it provides reduced carbon footprint and reduced sound footprint, respecting the sustainability of urban centers. Its extremely small size does not impact traffic, on the contrary, it makes the Topolino the perfect urban mobility device.

Topolino, the FIAT way

FIAT’s mission is to continue to offer revolutionary urban mobility objects, but, in today’s scenario, with a twist, a different, fresher narrative: with the Topolino, the Brand contributes importantly to the urban sustainable mobility, making a significant step towards a joyful complete electrification. Fiat Topolino will make young people fall in love with “car” again, fascinating the Gen Z, a young audience which has big attention to the sustainability topics with a high sensitivity and desire for an environmentally, personal, friendly driving and transport solution. Topolino also represents the four-wheeled dream of Riviera enthusiasts, being the perfect vehicle to experience the Italian summer on the narrow roads of the Italian beautiful coastline. An extraordinary duality: ideal for both small seaside villages and the chaotic city center.

Italian beauty and freedom in its simplicity

The Fiat Topolino is the 500’s little sister, takes its name and design from the original 500, affectionately called ‘Topolino’ because of the small size, enlarging the family and consolidating the leadership in the urban sustainable mobility. Its style, like that of its predecessor, is driven by a powerful simplicity, a design that revolves around ‘less is more’ and that heals simplicity as the best companion to its beauty.

Freedom is the key word: share it with your loved ones, drive it everywhere and in any weather conditions and then, park it wherever you want. Compared to a scooter, it represents an infinite range of possibilities. It can be driven despite unfavorable weather conditions, it is safer in its construction, and it allows you to share your journeys with friends or family.

The line-up consists of two different bodies, one closed and one open, both consistent in their structural characteristics: one color, Verde Vita, one wheel design and one aesthetic approach for the interior. Thanks to its extremely small size compared to a normal car (2.53 meters length), its ease of handling and a safe top speed of 45 km/h, Topolino reignites the desire to travel the roads stress-free. Versatile, the two models feature great electric capability due to a 5,4 kWh battery that offers up to 75km of range and a less than four-hour time for a full charge. More than what you need for your seaside days or daily rush in the city centers.

Small dimension, with an impressive space habitability, thanks to the two misaligned seats, the extensive glass surface that considerably expands the perception of space in its entirety, but especially thanks to strategic storage spaces, such as the one between the driver and passenger where one suitcase can be placed, for a total of 63 liters of interior storage space.

Dolce Vita personalization

Delicate personalization can be done to the Fiat Topolino to emphasize its summery, Riviera character even more: it will in fact be possible to add a super cool and exclusive shower designed for those days spent on the beach along the Italian coast.

The closed version can be customized with wooden effect stickers on the doors, while in the open version the stickers – with stripes as a summer tent – can be added to the roof giving an extra touch of Dolce Vita. Both versions are equipped with the Rear Carriage, the Dolcevita Box, which is an elegant and functional band of fabric inside which personal items can be stored, and vintage chrome effect mirrors. What differentiates them is the addition of both the Dolcevita Door Sills and Door Rope in the open version, and the Roof Sunblind in the closed one.

Moreover, optional accessories can be found on the Fiat Accessories webpage or at FIAT dealerships to satisfy all customers’ needs. Here, five different items will be available, which are perfectly in line with the Topolino style: a spacious rack bag, a USB fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal water bottle for both hot and cold drinks, and two seat covers that convert into comfortable and soft beach towels when required. All of them, obviously, realized in Verde Vita.

A simple and joyful customer digital journey in just 3 clicks

In order to offer an even more lean and intuitive customer experience, the purchasing process of the new Fiat Topolino is incredibly simple: just 1 model, 3 clicks to configure and buy the vehicle, and the easiest shopping experience that allows customers to track and follow their order.

On the launch of the Topolino on July 4th, a special “Be the first” initiative will be available in Italy and France on FIAT’s website, for those who want to be the first to drive their new electric quadricycle. The Topolino will arrive first in Italy by the end of the year.

The new Topolino is perfectly in line with FIAT’s mission of being a leader in urban sustainable mobility and accessible to everyone. In fact, it can be purchased with a monthly rate in line with the needs and possibilities of its targeted audience. An affordable monthly amount of money conceived to promote electric city lifestyles and usually spent on a subscription for a pay-per-view TV or what you’ll pay as monthly fee for public transports.

SOURCE: Stellantis