The new Fiat 500 Mirror family offers all the advantages of connected and safe driving thanks to the fitment of UconnectTMLINK technology which is Apple CarPlay-ready and compatible with Android AutoTM as standard. Orders for the new Fiat 500 Mirror and 500L Mirror are now open, with orders for the 500X Mirror set to join them in February.

Available for the first time on a Fiat model, Mopar® Connect combines remote assistance services and control functions in one app, to guarantee peace of mind when on the road and away from the car.

The UconnectTM 7-inch HD LIVE system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™

The 500 Mirror, 500X Mirror and 500L Mirror special edition models come with next-generation UconnectTM with high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition function, aux-in and USB ports with iPod integration and controls on the steering wheel as standard.

In the Mirror models UconnectTM is Apple CarPlay-ready and compatible with Android AutoTM as standard. Apple CarPlay shows road directions, optimised according to traffic conditions, and it can be used to make and receive phone calls, open text messages and play music while allowing the driver to remain focused on the road. Android Auto™ projects compatible apps and services on the central display and is designed to make retrieving information while driving easy and safe, such as using Google Maps™, accessing music, multimedia content and popular messaging applications.

Drivers can also stay connected with UconnectTM LIVE services by downloading the free UconnectTM LIVE app from the App Store or Google Play Store. This allows them to fully exploit the Uconnect LIVE services including music streaming with Deezer and TuneIn, news from Reuters, connected navigation with TomTom LIVE and means that they can keep in touch via Facebook Check-in and Twitter.

Equipment and look of 500 Mirror, 500X Mirror and 500L Mirror

The Fiat 500 Mirror special edition is based on the Lounge trim and is available as a convertible or hatchback. It is instantly recognisable thanks to its new look and is available in all the body colours of the 500 Lounge range, with the addition of Electronica Blue. This new version adds chrome mirror caps and 16-inch alloy wheels to the exterior as well as a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and exclusive black upholstery with white details to the interior. The 500 Mirror is available exclusively in combination with the 1.2 69hp petrol engine.

The Fiat 500X Mirror builds on the Pop Star trim but comes with satin chrome details, “Mirror” badge on the pillar, 17-inch matte black alloy wheels and Bi-Xenon headlights. Blue Jeans matte paint is available as an exclusive option on 500X Mirror along with satin chrome roofbars . As standard, the exclusive matte Blue Jeans colour extends to the dashboard fascia and seat upholstery, with blue stitching accents. The 500X Mirror is available with the 1.6 E-Torq 110hp petrol and 1.4 MultiAir 140hp petrol engine, also available with DCT.

Characteristic chrome details, chrome mirror caps, a Mirror badge on the pillar and fog lights are all standard on the 500L Mirror, building on the Pop Star specification. The new bi-colour Venezia blue paintwork and grey roof is exclusively available as an option, adding grey mirror caps. The Fiat 500L Mirror engine line-up features the 1.4 95hp petrol and the 1.4 T-Jet 120hp.

The new Mopar® Connect infotainment services

Mopar® Connect is integrated with the Uconnect LIVE app and adds additional functionality, including road rescue, accident assistance and live status checker. Other features include locating the vehicle in case of theft by detecting that the car is moving without a key and alerting the operations centre, sending an alert if a certain speed limit is exceeded or if the vehicle leaves a zone previously delimited on a map. Finally, Mopar® Connect shows the position of the parked car and can be used to view information on its conditions, such as fuel level, battery charge and tyre pressure.

Pricing and free-upgrade

For 72 hours, from midday on 19 January, customers who register their interest will be entitled to a free upgrade to a Mirror, worth £600. Meaning they will be able to purchase a Fiat 500 Mirror for the price of a 500 Lounge or pick-up a Fiat 500L Mirror or 500X Mirror for the price of the respective Pop Star version. To redeem the offer visit www.fiat.co.uk or contact your nearest Fiat dealer.

The Fiat 500 Mirror and 500L Mirror are available to order now priced from £13,965 OTR for the 500 Mirror 1.2 69hp petrol and £16,795 OTR for a 500L Mirror 1.4 95hp petrol. From February the Fiat 500X Mirror will be available to order, priced from £18,250 for the 500X Mirror 1.6 E-Torq 110hp. For more information and for full terms and conditions on the new Fiat 500 Mirror family please visit www.fiat.co.uk or to locate your nearest Fiat dealer visit www.fiat.co.uk/dealers.

Model OTR Price Fiat 500 Mirror 1.2 69hp £13,965 Fiat 500C Mirror 1.2 69hp £16,615 Fiat 500X Mirror 1.6 E-Torq 110hp £18,250 Fiat 500X Mirror 1.4 MultiAir 140hp £19,250 Fiat 500X Mirror 1.4 MultiAir 140hp DCT £20,750 Fiat 500L Mirror 1.4 95hp £16,795 Fiat 500L Mirror 1.4 T-Jet 120hp £18,045

