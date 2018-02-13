New features for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The luxury brand combines the perfection of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the exclusivity of Maybach. Now the top model from Mercedes-Benz is even more refined. A new radiator grille, optional two-tone paintwork and new exclusive colour combinations in the interior ensure an even more majestic look. The world premiere is at the Geneva Motor Show (6.3. to 18.3.2018), and it will go on sale in April 2018.

A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit. It celebrated its world premiere in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupé study which thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand in 2016.

The two-tone exterior paint finish is also a classic Mercedes-Maybach theme. In future there will be nine different colour combinations available on request. The double clear coat is available as a further new option for all dark colours.

It creates a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth. The second bodywork clear coat, including intermediate sanding, is intricately applied by hand in the Maybach Manufaktur by specially trained varnishers.

The exterior look of the top model is rounded off by a new luxury 20-inch multi-spoke wheel. There are also three exclusive 20-inch wheels to choose from for the Mercedes-Maybach, including the wheel with a 20-hole design familiar from the Mercedes-Maybach S-Cabriolet.

Two new exclusive colour combinations are offered in the interior: armagnac brown/black and savanna beige/black. The black Maybach Exclusive nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-, gold- or platinum-coloured contrasting topstitching. Also new in the range are trim inserts in designo flowing lines Magnolia.*

*not available in the UK

Overview of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class data

S560 S 560 4MATIC S 650 Number of cylinders/arrangement 8/V 8/V 12/V Displacement (cc) 3982 3982 5980 Rated output (kW/hp) 345/469 345/469 463/630 Rated torque (Nm) 700 700 1000 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km) 8.8 9.3 12.7 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km 198 209 289 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 4.9 4.9 4.7

(only S 650 available in the UK)

With a length of 5462 mm and a wheelbase of 3365 mm, the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz model range exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class Saloon by 20 cm in both dimensions. Rear passengers benefit from this increased size, as well as from standard equipment that includes Executive seats on both left and right and other exclusive details such as innovative voice amplification. The huge success of the Mercedes-Maybach speaks volumes: since the market launch of the Maybach in February 2015 over 25,000 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models have already been delivered to customers. In 2017, too, more than 1 in 10 S-Class models sold was a Mercedes-Maybach. The main markets are China, Russia and the USA.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.