New Express Van: The Renault van family expands

Robust and dynamic exterior design

The New Express Van displays Renault brand codes such as the C-Shape LED light signature (C-Shape).

The New Express Van expresses both robustness and dynamism, thanks to a vertical bumper and high grille, a ribbed bonnet and fluid lines. Its design features attractive finishes and chrome inserts.

The New Express Van is available in five body colours.

A functional, modern and practical interior

The interior incorporates a modern horizontal dashboard with clean lines that emphasise the volume of the cabin. The New Express Van pays particular attention to storage space with a record up to 48 litres.

Making loading, unloading and reloading easier, which are part of the daily routine of professionals

The New Express Van has dimensions at the best level in its class: 1.91 m floor loading length (with solid partition), 716 mm width for the sliding side door. Its cargo volume from 3.3 to 3.7m³ is among the largest in the segment.

The van allows a payload of up to 780 kg in the petrol version and 650 kg in the diesel version. It is equipped with six swivelling lashing rings on the floor and four on the sides.

A technological offer that offers the essentials

The New Express Van offers three levels of multimedia equipment: Radio Connect R&Go, as well as the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system (with 8-inch touch screen and smartphone replication) in two versions, with or without navigation.

It offers an induction charger for smartphone, up to three USB sockets and four 12V sockets, one of which is in the cargo area.

Indispensable driving aids for enhanced safety

The New Express Van significantly increases the driver’s visual control over his environment with, among other things, the Rear View Assist which, in a sheet metal vehicle, transcribes rearward visibility on a screen located in place of the rear-view mirror. The Blind Spot Warning alert of a potential danger to reduce the risk of collision due to the dead angle on both sides of the vehicle, while the Wide View Mirror helps the driver to see the right blind spot of a sheet metal vehicle. The Reversing Camera simplifies parking manoeuvres with image feedback integrated into the multimedia system or the interior rear-view mirror.

A range of four petrol and diesel engines

In Europe, the New Express Van is marketed with the 1.3 TCe 100 FAP petrol and 1.5 Blue dCi 75 and 95 diesel engines, with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Ecoleader diesel 1.5 Blue dCi 75 engine helps to reduce fuel consumption by limiting speed to 100 km/h.

Internationally, the New Express Van is available with the 1.6 TCe 110 petrol engine (with a 5-speed manual gearbox) and 1.5 Blue dCi 95 diesel engine (with a 6-speed manual gearbox).

The New Renault Express Van will be marketed from April in Europe and internationally.

SOURCE: Renault