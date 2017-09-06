The new, expanded Lotus Evora GT430 range

Following the stunning debut of the Lotus Evora GT430, Lotus has introduced an expanded Evora GT430 line-up designed to appeal to a wider range of customers who want the ultimate in high performance sports cars.

Adding to the acclaimed Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410 models, the new Evora GT430 range now includes two body options and a choice of manual or automatic transmission. Joining the recently announced Evora GT430 is the Evora GT430 Sport, a new member of the family that carries the same phenomenal firepower and sculptured body-style but without the additional downforce-creating aerodynamic elements. Both models are powered by the same 3.5-litre V6 supercharged and charge cooled engine, producing 430 hp and 440 Nm of torque (Automatic version: 450 Nm).

Without the aerodynamic elements, the Evora GT430 Sport weighs 10kg less at 1248 kg (dry), bringing the power-to-weight ratio to 345 hp / tonne and the top speed to 196 mph (315 km/h) making it the fastest Lotus production car ever.

The Evora GT430 is differentiated from the Evora GT430 Sport through the inclusion of motorsport derived aerodynamics provided by a carbon fibre splitter, a large, profiled carbon wing and louvers on top of each front wheel arch which reduce pressure within the front wheel arches together with wider wheels and tyres.

Automatic transmission will be available from January 2018 for both the Evora GT430 body configurations. With 10 Nm more torque (450 Nm), the Automatic version is even quicker, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. The six-speed automatic transmission utilises an optimised gearbox ECU for ultra-fast changes, whilst gear selection is made via lightweight aluminium paddles mounted to the steering wheel.

Boasting a high specification, the new Evora GT430 range includes, as standard, Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers, J-grooved and ventilated brake discs – paired with AP Racing four-piston calipers all round, a Torsen-type limited slip differential (LSD) and an adjustable traction control system.

Announced last month, the Evora GT430 has already proved a knock-out success. Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said, “The Evora GT430 already has cemented its place as a true collector’s car, but we know that many of our customers want the option of choosing a less aggressive version, with the same power, but without some of more arresting design and aero elements. With the Evora GT430 Sport, we have responded to this demand to add to the whole range of thoroughbred Lotus cars that are great on the track as well as supremely capable on the road.”

Lotus Evora GT430 line-up in more detail

The new Evora GT430 Sport makes full use of carbon fibre to help hit its low kerb weight. This means that standard components include full carbon front and rear bumpers, front access panel, roof panel, rear quarter panels as well as a one-piece louvered tailgate with integrated spoiler.

The whole of the Evora GT430 range also benefits from advanced aerodynamics, including two enlarged carbon fibre front ducts, with integrated air blades, to efficiently move air though to the front wheel cavities and reduce turbulence created by the wheels. The curved rear edges of the front wheel arch panels also play a role, channelling air along the side of the car, while sculpted ducts behind each rear wheel vent airflow as quickly as possible from the wheel arches, balancing downforce. As a result, the Evora GT430 Sport generates up to 100 kg of downforce at 196 mph, some 56% more than the Evora Sport 410. The Evora GT430 generates up to 250 kg of downforce at 190 mph.

Jean-Marc Gales continued, “This is a car that epitomises a purity of engineering that many car manufacturers fail to match. Lotus founder, Colin Chapman not only pursued lightweight design, and pioneered the use carbon fibre in F1, but he also led the way in the field of aerodynamics in road and race cars. The Evora GT430 range continues this legacy, combining our expertise in highly efficient engineering and aerodynamics with more power and torque to provide one of the most rounded and rewarding driving experiences on the road or track.”

Once inside, the use of visible-weave, carbon composite components continues. These include Lotus’ beautifully detailed carbon race seats, new carbon door sills and a new lightweight carbon instrument binnacle cover with a new design of graphic on the instrument panel. The steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and centre console are all trimmed in a combination of black Alcantara® and perforated leather, complemented by contrast twin colour stitching, in red and white, and matt black interior panels.

An integrated touch-screen infotainment system can be specified, including iPod® connectivity and Bluetooth® functionality, satellite navigation and reversing camera.

The variable traction control function, standard on all models, is linked directly to the ECU and allows the amount of wheel slip to be set by the driver whilst in ‘Race / Off’. The Evora GT430 has 10 mm wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres with 245/35 R19 at the front and 295/30 R20 at the rear, on one inch wider 10.5J rear wheels – these are optional fit for the Evora GT430 Sport.

Every new Lotus Evora GT430 Sport can be personalised through the increasingly popular Lotus Exclusive programme. Developed by the Lotus Design team to inspire customers, it combines traditional British craftsmanship with the best of modern design, and allows owners to tailor vehicles to their personal taste. Since its introduction last year, roughly a third of all new Lotus cars now undergo some form of customisation.

The new, fully homologated Lotus Evora GT430 range is available in two-seater configuration only and can be ordered now.

Evora GT430 and Evora GT430 Sport – Technical Specification PERFORMANCE Evora GT430 Evora GT430 Sport Max power 430 hp at 7,000 rpm (436 PS) 430 hp at 7,000 rpm (436 PS) Max torque (Manual) (Automatic) 325 lbft from 4,500 (440 Nm) 332 lbft from 4,500 (450 Nm) 325 lbft from 4,500 (440 Nm) 332 lbft from 4,500 (450 Nm) 0-60 mph (Manual) (Automatic) 3.7 seconds 3.6 seconds 3.7 seconds 3.6 seconds 0-100 km/h (Manual) (Automatic) 3.8 seconds 3.7 seconds 3.8 seconds 3.7 seconds 0-100 mph (Manual) (Automatic) < 8 seconds < 8 seconds < 8 seconds < 8 seconds Max speed (Manual) (Automatic) 190 mph (305 km/h) 174 mph (280 km/h) 196 mph (315 km/h) 174 mph (280 km/h) CO 2 emissions (Manual) (Automatic) 234 g/km TBA 234 g/km TBA Kerb weight (Manual) (Automatic) 1,299 kg 1,310 kg 1,289 kg 1,300 kg Dry weight (Manual) (Automatic) 1,258 kg 1,269 kg 1,248 kg 1,259 kg Power-to-weight ratio (dry weight) 342 hp per tonne 345 hp per tonne Aerodynamic downforce at maximum speed 250 kg 100 kg Hethel lap time (Manual) 1:25.8 seconds 1:26.8 seconds ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION 3.5 litre V6, 24-valve, water cooled, all aluminium engine, with Edelbrock supercharger 6-speed manual transmission, with gearbox cooler, coupled to Lotus’ precision shift aluminium mechanism Optional 6-speed automatic transmission, with gearbox cooler, ultra-fast changes via steering wheel mounted lightweight aluminium paddles Lightweight, single-mass, low inertia fly wheel Torsen Type Limited Slip Differential Baffled sump Titanium exhaust system CHASSIS AND BODY Anodised, lightweight aluminium, extruded, epoxy bonded and riveted high-stiffness chassis Servo assisted, race-derived, lightweight two-piece J-hook ventilated brake discs and AP Racing four piston calipers (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm) Unequal length, high lateral stiffness, forged aluminium, double wishbone suspension with Eibach® tubular front and rear anti-roll bars Lotus-tuned, Öhlins® TTX aluminium two-way adjustable dampers – twenty click adjustment compression and rebound; twin tube design; low internal friction Eibach® ultra-light, low-sideload springs, front and rear Lotus tuned hydraulically-assisted, rigidly-mounted, rack and pinion steering system, with 2.86 turns lock-to-lock Driver selectable ESP modes – Drive/Sport/Race 6 position variable traction control, with five pre-set traction levels (1%, 3%, 6%, 9%, 12% slip) and “off” displayed via the instrument cluster Cruise control Tyre pressure monitoring system Lightweight lithium-ion battery EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION Carbon fibre front bumper, including drag-reducing air curtain Carbon fibre rear bumper, including venting for wheel arch Carbon fibre front access panel Carbon fibre roof panel Carbon fibre lower A panels Carbon fibre rear quarter panels Carbon fibre rear diffuser Lightweight carbon fibre tailgate with integrated rear spoiler and louvered backlight Polycarbonate backlight glass Brake calipers – red painted with black AP Racing logo Louvered wheel arch vents to reduce aerodynamic lift (Evora GT430 only) Carbon fibre profiled rear wing (Evora GT430 only) Carbon fibre front splitter (Evora GT430 only) Evora GT430: Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ 8J front and 20″ 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in silver or matt black Evora GT430 Sport: Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ 8J front and 20″ 9.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in silver or matt black Evora GT430: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 245/35 R19, rear 295/30 R20) Evora GT430 Sport: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 235/35 R19, rear 285/30 R20) Rear wing uprights linked to wheel colour choice (Evora GT430) Bi-xenon headlights LED daytime running lights Powerfold and heated door mirrors Rear parking sensors Thatcham approved immobiliser and remote activated alarm system INTERIOR SPECIFICATION 2+0 seat configuration Carbon fibre sports seats, trimmed in black Alcantara® and perforated leather with contrast twin stitching Instrument panel, centre console and door panels trimmed in a combination of black Alcantara® and perforated leather, with contrast twin stitching Carbon fibre binnacle top Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed black Alcantara® Door grab handle in black Alcantara®, gear lever gaiter and hand brake sleeve in black leather Matt black console, door release levers, door grab handles and instrument panel surround finisher Steering wheel finisher and HVAC panel in matt black finish with gloss black finished bezels Lightweight aluminium gear knob Aluminium face level vents and blanking plate surround Dark grey headlining Black carpet Carbon fibre door sill covers Lightweight driver’s footrest Lightweight aluminium pedal pads Unique Evora GT430 Sport build plate OPTIONS: TRANSMISSION AND PERFORMANCE UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE 6-speed automatic transmission, with gearbox cooler, ultra-fast changes via steering wheel mounted lightweight aluminium paddles £2,600 € 3,600 10.5J rear wheels and wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 245/35 R19, rear 295/30 R20) – Evora GT430 Sport only £2,000 €2,800 OPTIONS: INTERIOR AND TRIM UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE GT430 bespoke design, Sparco® sports seats with carbon backs, trimmed in black Alcantara® and perforated leather, with red or black Alcantara® stripes and contrast twin stitching £3,500 €4,900 Alcantara® Pack: Full black Alcantara® interior, including lower instrument panel, centre console and door panel (replacing perforated leather components) NCO NCO Leather Pack: Full black leather interior, including seats, instrument panel upper and door panel upper (replacing Alcantara® components) NCO NCO Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed in red Alcantara® £500 €700 OPTIONS: EXTERIOR AND BODY UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ front and 20″ rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in gloss black with machined rims (Evora GT430: rear wing uprights in black) £900 € 1,250 Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ front and 20″ rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in gloss red (Evora GT430: rear wing uprights in red) £900 € 1,250 OPTIONS: COMFORT AND COMMUNICATION UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE Air conditioning £1,500 € 2,100 4 Speaker infotainment unit £2,000 € 2,800 Sub-woofer and amplifier £400 € 560 Sound insulation £500 € 700 Cup holder £120 €160 PAINT AND LIVERY OPTIONS UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE Signature paint £1,200 € 1,650 Metallic paint £1,200 € 1,650 LOTUS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS UK RETAIL PRICE DE RETAIL PRICE Exclusive Paint: Alternative metallic colours £2,400 € 3,300 Exclusive Paint: Alternative pearlescent colours £3,500 € 4,900 Exclusive Paint: Custom colour choice POA POA Exclusive Paint: Custom wing mirror choice £300 € 400 Exclusive Paint: Custom Interior Pack colour choice £650 €900 Exclusive Leather: Alternative colour £4,000 € 5,600 Exclusive Stitch: Alternative colour £500 € 650 The above options represent just a sample of what is available through Lotus Exclusive. Further information on the Lotus Exclusive programme, including a comprehensive list of the available customisation options can be found at: www.lotuscars.com/exclusive MARKET EVORA GT430 RETAIL PRICE EVORA GT430 SPORT RETAIL PRICE UK £112,500 (incl. VAT at 20%) £104,500 (incl. VAT at 20%) Germany €151,000 (incl. VAT at 19%) €139,000 (incl. VAT at 19%) France €152,300 (incl. VAT at 20%) €140,200 (incl. VAT at 20%) Italy €157,260 (incl. VAT at 22% and transport) €144,960 (incl. VAT at 22% and transport)

