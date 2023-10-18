New EV cargo van unveiled at Hon Hai Tech Day 2023, focusing CDMS strength

Partners NVIDIA and ZF Group on stage highlight forward-looking technologies

Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) unveiled its exceptional, practical and cutting-edge electric cargo van on Wednesday, part of on an unprecedented line-up of technologies showcasing the contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS) of the world’s largest technology manufacturer and service provider.

At the same time, Foxconn signaled mass production plans for a sporty and intelligent crossover, the MODEL B; provided an update on the commercial production of its first family SUV, the MODEL C; and disclosed the imminent launch of its first self-developed prototype low-Earth-orbit satellite.

At its 4th annual Hon Hai Tech Day (“HHTD23”), Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu said, “With the new MODEL N electric cargo van, we demonstrate a full range of vertically integrated capabilities. Traditional automotive companies can tap into all of these. In three short years, Foxconn has displayed a remarkable range of high-end sedan, passenger crossover, SUV, compact pick-up, commercial bus and commercial van.”

According to Foxconn Chief Strategy Officer for EVs, Jun Seki, Foxconn currently has about 14 potential customers it is in touch with and 23 development projects are being carried out. He reinforced the idea of accelerated development for EVs based on modular components in the supply chain and a platform-based development strategy. India and Japan should be the next great potential for EV development.

A vertically integrated supply chain, but particularly in the semiconductor segment, underpins Foxconn’s resilience in its EV efforts, said Foxconn Chief Strategy Officer Shang-yi Chiang. Moreover, the “System Foundry Business Model”, which can meet the diverse semiconductor demand of the IoT market, will be able to effectively save manpower, reduce capital investment, and shorten chip time to market.

Both CSOs took to the stage for the first time at Foxconn’s flagship event adding to substantive insights on electromobility. HHTD23 was the biggest one to date with more than 1,000 attendees and as two of Foxconn’s global partners also shared the stage for the first time: US chipmaker NVIDIA and German automotive supplier ZF Group. Each brought fresh perspectives in the areas of AI and new generation mobility.

NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who appeared on stage with Chairman Liu in a MODEL B, said, “A new type of manufacturing has emerged – the production of intelligence, and the data centers that produce them are AI factories. Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer, has the expertise and scale to build AI factories globally. We are delighted to expand our decade long partnership with Foxconn to accelerate the AI industrial revolution.”

Towards deepening the collaboration of the two companies:

Foxconn Smart EV will be built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 9, NVIDIA’s next-gen platform for autonomous automotive fleets, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, its future automotive SoC. Foxconn Smart Manufacturing robotic systems will be built on NVIDIA Isaac AMR autonomous mobile robot platform. Foxconn Smart City will incorporate NVIDIA Metropolis intelligent video analytics platform.

E-mobility and advanced chassis solutions are the core technologies of German automotive supplier giant ZF Group.

“The electric vehicle business is growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific and global markets with a promising future. ZF is at the forefront of e-mobility innovations with class-leading solutions and partnerships,” said ZF Group CEO Holger Klein, who was in Taipei for HHTD23, his first visit since Foxconn and ZF announced a 50-50 partnership in July.

“In the future, the two companies will make full use of each other’s capabilities to expand their product range in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles. ZF Group has been operating in Taiwan since 1988, and our business partnership with Hon Hai will further strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region and globally as we move towards Next Generation Mobility.”

New logistics EV

The MODEL N complements Foxconn’s remarkable stable of electric vehicles solutions, providing more choices for automakers preparing to enter the electric era. MODEL N subverts the image of traditional vans with innovative thinking, combines the concept of sustainable environmental protection promoted by the new energy generation, and has more humanized and considerate designs.

Its clean lines and roomy build support safety first with a “tap and unload” one-button design that activates automatic flipping cargo compartment boarding steps, safety warning projection lights on both sides and rear, and the opening of the electric rear rolling door. The overall design makes the driver safer and more comfortable when transporting cargo. Its efficiency is expected to bring a new transportation experience to logistics operators.

The MODEL B, following its unveiling last year, has been well received. The design of the mass-produced version retains the most popular technological simplicity and aerodynamic styling. It adopts a new generation of centralized EEA architecture, which will be able to support more functional smart cockpits or intelligent control driving modes.

It can also be equipped with 15.6-inch IVI (in-vehicle infotainment), electronic digital rearview mirrors, and Matrix LED smart headlights and UWB (ultra-wideband communication technology) digital keys. Automakers and customers can choose and match according to market demand.

The MODEL C has completed a number of verifications, such as: durability test, water immersion test, climbing/high-speed performance test, and has also completed winter/summer experiments in the United States. In addition, Foxconn will also provide performance and extended range versions of the MODEL C, giving brand customers a selection to choose from based on power, endurance and speed.

The first passenger electric SUV made under Foxconn’s CDMS business model received an official license plate in Taiwan, a recent milestone, showing it meets the four major categories of safety, pollution, noise, and energy consumption tests specified by the competent authority, and can be officially put on the road. The MODEL C has been adopted by a brand customer in Taiwan and officially launched for sale. Hon Hai will mass-produce and deliver the vehicles in November. Consumers will be able to drive them on the road in the first quarter of next year!

