New era: Audi Hungaria starts series production of electric motors

A new era is starting at Audi Hungaria. On Tuesday, series production of electric motors officially started in Győr. In the context of the symbolic act, the production plant was put into operation by Péter Szijjártó, Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Kössler, Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG, and Achim Heinfling, Managing Director of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt. The electric motors are produced on floor space of 8,500 square meters with an innovative production concept: modular assembly. The company has invested a double digit million amount to set up the motor production facility. Approximately 100 people are employed in this new area at present.