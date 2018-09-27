New edition of the clutch catalog for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

High quality and durable spare parts in original-equipment quality are key factors for fleet operators and transport businesses when it comes to lowering total cost of ownership and extending service intervals. This is especially true with clutch repair on Heavy Commercial Vehicles. In the Aftermarket Schaeffler is an established and strong partner of the commercial vehicle segment with its LuK brand, and constantly upgrading its portfolio.

As a result, the recently published spare parts catalog “LuK Clutches for Heavy Commercial Vehicles 2018/2019” is very comprehensive. The new edition contains over 2,300 vehicle applications and over 300 LuK RepSets for trucks and buses – for over 160 models of the world’s leading truck and bus manufacturers like DAF, IVECO, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Scania and Volvo. In more than 250 pages, garages and distribution partners will find all product-relevant information about the Schaeffler solutions that contribute significantly to extending service intervals. These include the self-adjusting clutch LuK SmarTAC, LuK clutch discs with the innovative clutch friction lining HD 30 PLUS, and multi-stage damping systems like the LuK 6-spring torsion damper. Newly added are additional LuK RepSet repair solutions for vehicles that meet Euro-6 emission standards, including the Mercedes-Benz Actros 4 and Atego 3.

A clear structure and descriptive pictograms simplify the search for the appropriate vehicle model and spare parts. All information is in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish – and for the first time also in Russian and Polish. This reference work is available from distribution partners of the Schaeffler’s Automotive Aftermarket division. It is also available for downloading at www.schaeffler.de/en and www.repxpert.com.