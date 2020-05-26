New Edge ST-Line comes standard with great value and eye-catching style inspired by Ford Performance

Ford introduces the 2020 Edge ST-Line model, a new choice for SUV customers who prefer Edge ST’s bold style but prioritize value over performance. Expanding the ST family by adding ST-Line will help even more customers find a Ford Edge that’s right for them.

“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance and smart technology,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bull’s-eye – again.”

Edge ST has been a sales success. Since its 2018 introduction, sales have outperformed the previous Edge Sport model, with nearly double the number sold. In 2019 and 2020, nearly 13 percent of all Edge sales have been ST models.

With a starting price $5,165 less than Edge ST, Edge ST-Line shares the same aggressive looks and includes all of the smart driver-assist technologies Edge customers can enjoy – advanced features that help take the stress out of driving.

Edge ST-Line styling inspired by Ford Performance includes a unique ST-style grille with body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps and signature LED lighting. Black roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and unique Edge ST-Line badging further enhance the look of the new SUV.

For a fun-to-drive experience, Edge ST-Line comes standard with a 250-horsepower twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine featuring Auto Start-Stop, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel-drive capability.

Edge ST-Line comes loaded with technology including standard SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, Waze and Ford+Alexa™ compatibility, plus a wireless phone charging pad. Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist Plus technology – featuring Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering and All-Wheel-Drive Disconnect – is optional.

Orders can be placed for the Edge ST-Line starting today.

Need more power? Edge ST is still for you

Edge ST – the first Ford SUV to wear the badge – is equipped with a specially tuned 335-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine and sport suspension.

For those who need more “oomph” in their daily commute, Edge ST is Ford’s quickest-ever ST model, capable of accelerating 0-60 mph in under six seconds. Edge ST is outfitted for dynamic handling with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control and an available ST Performance Brake Package.

SOURCE: Ford