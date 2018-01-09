New director to strengthen SsangYong financial services

The parent company of SsangYong Motor UK – Bassadone Automotive Group, has appointed John Chisholm as director, financial services.

In this newly created position, John will be responsible for managing the group’s provision of financial services across Europe, and particularly for SsangYong in the UK.

John was previously CEO of financial services at Mitsubishi UK, where he initially established retail finance and contract hire operations, before subsequently going on to run them for over 20 years.

Kevin Jones, chief executive of Bassadone Automotive Group, said: “John’s appointment further demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring the success of SsangYong”.

Added Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK: “As we develop both our fleet and retail business, it is essential we provide customers and dealers with first class financial services, especially contract hire. This will play a big part in achieving sales success of the new Rexton, and the Musso pick-up which arrives mid-year.”

