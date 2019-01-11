New delivery record for Volkswagen Group in 2018

With 10.83 million vehicles delivered throughout the world, 0.9 percent more than in 2017, the Volkswagen Group set an all-time record. In many markets of the world, South America, Europe, the USA and China, both the deliveries and in some cases the market shares of the Volkswagen Group grew. With successful product offensives, the Group brands were able to more than compensate for the risks in individual regions such as the general economic uncertainty in China and the adverse effects of the WLTP changeover in Europe. Especially the Group’s new SUV models were strong growth drivers. The Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Škoda, Seat, Porsche and Lamborghini brands all set new deliveries records. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales: “Even though setting new records is no longer our primary goal, we are very pleased about this great result. Especially in the second half, things were not easy for us in 2018. It was possible to achieve this new deliveries record for the Group thanks to a combination of outstanding products and the high level of trust placed in us by our customers. In view of volatile geopolitical developments, our business will face an equally strong headwind in 2019. In my opinion, the Volkswagen Group is well-positioned to meet the upcoming challenges. We face the future with optimism.”

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows: