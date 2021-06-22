New dealership concept Volkswagen R

Powerful and self-confident – Volkswagen’s premium performance brand showcases itself at dealerships with an independent and expressive highlight presentation

Just in time to celebrate the delivery of the 250,000th R model in Switzerland, Volkswagen R is showcasing itself at dealerships with an exclusive product highlight presentation. Dark surfaces and high-quality details create a premium atmosphere and underscore the brand’s exclusive character.

Order inquiries soon began to pour in from all parts of the world after the presentation was introduced and will be processed step by step by “R-seasoned” dealers. The first highlight presentation was set up at Volkswagen Automobile Hannover in Lehrte and brought new flair to the showroom in the process. Tobias Ringmeier, Sales Manager at Volkswagen Automobile Hannover, is very proud of becoming the first dealership partner to set up the Volkswagen R highlight presentation.

“For the Volkswagen R, we are drawing on the momentum being generated by our product offensive by offering a new and attractive R highlight platform that can be ordered by every VW dealer around the world,” said Peter Jost, the Head of Sales and Marketing Volkswagen R. “This will significantly raise customers’ awareness level of the R brand.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen