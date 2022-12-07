New DAF steered pusher axle for even greater efficiency

For even better fuel efficiency, higher payloads and enhanced maneuverability, DAF is introducing an Electric Hydraulic Steering (EHS) system on 6x2 tractor and rigid vehicles with a steered pusher axle

For even better fuel efficiency, higher payloads and enhanced maneuverability, DAF is introducing an Electric Hydraulic Steering (EHS) system on 6×2 tractor and rigid vehicles with a steered pusher axle. The new system is available for the complete New Generation DAF truck range: the XF, XG and XG⁺ as well as the XD, the ‘International Trucks of the Year 2022 and 2023’.

Especially heavy agricultural and construction material transports greatly benefit from the advantages of a steered pusher axle: precisely maneuvering in combination with excellent yard-friendliness and an even higher payload. That makes the steered pusher axle also a great option for waste collection and liquid transports.

Lower fuel consumption

DAF’s new Electric Hydraulic Steering system succeeds the mechanical variant. The two steering arms and the auxiliary drop arm are replaced by an electronically-controlled steering pump unit, which results in 30 kilograms lower weight. Thanks to reduced friction, the new EHS system results in a 0.3% fuel efficiency gain as well.

In addition, components of the new system take less space on the chassis, allowing up to 40% larger fuel tanks on the tractor version. The 900 litre fuel carrying capacity on the XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ allows for further reducing operational costs by refueling where fuel prices are lowest.

Precise steering

The newly developed Electric Hydraulic Steering system continuously calculates the optimal steering angle for the steered pusher axle based on speed and wheelbase, guaranteeing very precise steering. The turning circle of the tractor and rigid chassis models has been further reduced by 12%, resulting in optimal maneuverability.

At speeds of over 45 km/h, the new electric hydraulic steered pusher axle locks itself in the straight-ahead position, guaranteeing maximum vehicle stability. The completely redesigned suspension, guide and lift of the new electric-hydraulicly steered pusher axle add to highest driver comfort.

SOURCE: DAF