New Dacia Logan MCV provides a perfect fit for Everest

The New Dacia Logan MCV has proved a perfect fit for Everest – the home improvement specialist has chosen 65 top-of-the-range Lauréate vehicles for its team of surveyors. Everest already uses Renault Kadjar crossovers, from Dacia’s sister brand within Groupe Renault, for its management vehicles, along with a fleet of Renault Master and Trafic vans.

The Dacias will provide comfort and convenience for surveyors as they drive to every corner of the UK, measuring customers’ homes for their new windows, doors and conservatories.

At the same time, running costs are extremely affordable. The frugal dCi 90 engine returns an impressive 80.7mpg (NEDC Combined) and 90g/km CO2 emissions, attracting a benefit in kind (BIK) percentage of 20%. A combination of this, and an affordable P11d price of £11,940 give the Dacia Logan MCV a clear company car tax advantage over many rivals. Both the Skoda Fabia Estate 1.4 TDI SE L 5dr and the Kia cee’d Sportwagon 1.6 CRDi attract a BIK percentage of 22%.

David Coeshall, Fleet Manager, Everest, said: “We considered the Logan MCV to be functional and efficient for our requirements, and its large load area can easily accommodate all our surveyors’ field equipment. We were impressed by its low running costs, including low CO2 and high MPG, and a lower lease cost than majority of similarly specified competitors. It offers a considerable National Insurance saving to the company and drivers due to its low P11D value. Cruise control (requested by our drivers) and the touchscreen Media Nav system provide extra comfort for stress-free driving.”

Nick Tame, Sales Director, Groupe Renault, said: “We are delighted that household name Everest has chosen to add the New Dacia Logan MCV to its fleet alongside existing Renault car and van models. Dacia’s award-winning range is produced with the expertise of Groupe Renault, its new vehicles are robust and reliable, and embody the best of Renault expertise.”

The Logan MCV Lauréate offers a generous list of equipment usually found on more expensive cars in the class, including air-conditioning, cruise control and speed limiter, rear parking sensors, a seven-function on-board computer and MediaNav Evolution multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen accessing satellite navigation, RDS Traffic Message Channel and smartphone voice recognition (SIRI).

Comprehensive safety equipment includes ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with ASR (traction control) and Hill Start Assist, plus LED daytime running lights.

The New Logan MCV offers best-in-class boot capacity and ample interior space for five adults. The 573-litre boot expands to 1,680 litres with the rear seats folded.

Priced from £7,295, the New Logan MCV remains the most affordable new estate car available in the UK. The top-of-the-range Lauréate powered by the dCi engine retails from £12,095 on the road.

The New Dacia Logan MCV won the coveted Most Highly Rated Car award at the 2017 Honest John Awards in May, after receiving more positive owners’ reviews on honestjohn.co.uk than any other vehicle over the past 12 months. Dacia has also been rated as one the most reliable car brands out of 36 manufacturers in the 2017 Which? Car Guide. The brand was awarded a five-star brand reliability rating for the categories covering cars aged between zero to three years and aged three to eight years old.

