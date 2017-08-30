All-new Dacia Duster

Dacia has renewed Duster, the brand’s iconic SUV which boasts modern, all-new robust styling. Not only is All-New Duster as versatile as ever but it is also even more attractive. With more than one million unit sales to date, a new chapter in the model’s history is about to begin.

All-New Duster’s adventurer pedigree and ability to stray off the beaten track is expressed by the latest version’s updated design. In keeping with the model’s DNA, All-New Duster combines robust, muscular styling with a truly assertive personality that is emphasised by a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange.

At the front, All-New Duster’s distinctive grille extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s extreme corners and makes the model appear wider. A new lighting signature, including LED daytime running lights, are divided into three sections. The crease lines of the horizontal bonnet contribute to the vehicle’s assertive stance. The larger, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish skid plate reinforces the car’s adventurer credentials and is scratch-resistant to maintain its smart look.

At the side the higher belt line adds to the impression of strength and occupant protection. The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin longer so it looks more spacious. The new aluminium roof bars, a frequent SUV hallmark, extend the line of the windscreen for a more dynamic profile. 17-inch wheels and prominent wheel arches with black wing arch trims highlight the car’s adventurer credentials.

The rear features voluminous haunches. Horizontal lines and lights positioned at the extreme corners heighten the car’s solid stance. Dacia’s rear lighting signature – four red stacked squares – has been adapted for Duster.

All-New Duster also features upgraded travelling comfort thanks to a completely redesigned, quality-feel interior and new equipment.

