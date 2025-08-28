New Dacia Duster fitted with Continental tires

The EcoContact 6 Q is composed of an extremely energy-efficient rubber compound, making it a great choice for hybrid vehicles in particular. Its low rolling resistance increases range without compromising on safety and comfort. In addition, its advanced compound reduces wear and thus increases overall driving performance.

The AllSeasonContact also features a rolling-resistance-optimized tread. The premium tire for reliable year-round use reduces fuel consumption and extends range, regardless of temperature and weather conditions. With its innovative mix of tread design, compound, tire contour and construction, the balanced all-rounder provides an excellent balance between the individual tire properties.

All three approved products offer the safety characteristics that are typical of Continental tires – in particular short braking distances, outstanding cornering stability and reliable grip on dry and wet road surfaces.