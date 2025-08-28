New Dacia Duster fitted with Continental tires

Dacia trusts in the original equipment quality of Continental. Three different tire types in 16, 17 and 18-inch sizes have been approved for the third generation of the Dacia Duster. Drivers of the SUV can choose between the energy-efficient EcoContact 6 Q summer tire, the innovative AllSeasonContact all-season tire and the robust CrossContact RX tire.
Continental developed the CrossContact RX especially for heavy SUVs and crossover vehicles. Its innovative sipe concept ensures consistently high ride comfort, excellent traction and outstanding performance, especially on wet roads.
The EcoContact 6 Q is composed of an extremely energy-efficient rubber compound, making it a great choice for hybrid vehicles in particular. Its low rolling resistance increases range without compromising on safety and comfort. In addition, its advanced compound reduces wear and thus increases overall driving performance.
The AllSeasonContact also features a rolling-resistance-optimized tread. The premium tire for reliable year-round use reduces fuel consumption and extends range, regardless of temperature and weather conditions. With its innovative mix of tread design, compound, tire contour and construction, the balanced all-rounder provides an excellent balance between the individual tire properties.
All three approved products offer the safety characteristics that are typical of Continental tires – in particular short braking distances, outstanding cornering stability and reliable grip on dry and wet road surfaces.
EcoContact 6 Q, 215/60 R18 98H
EcoContact 6 Q, 215/65 R17 99H
AllSeasonContact, 215/60 R18 98H
AllSeasonContact, 215/65 R17 99H
CrossContact RX, 215/60 R18 98H FR
CrossContact RX, 215/65 R17 99H FR
CrossContact RX, 215/70 R16 100H FR
SOURCE: Continental